Snow begins to taper off as St. Louis region braces for frigid temperatures

ST. LOUIS — As snowfall began to taper off late Thursday afternoon, strong winds kicked up and temperatures began plummeting toward what forecasters expect will be the St. Louis region's coldest December day since 1989.

National Weather Service forecasters expect temperatures around four below zero Thursday night. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will not only blow the light and dry snow that fell earlier in the day, reducing visibility to below a quarter of a mile, but the gusts will also create dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero.

The agency has issued a wind chill warning from Thursday evening through noon Friday for the St. Louis region.

Temperatures on Dec. 22, 1989, reached a low of -16 in St. Louis, according to NWS records.

Most of the region's snowfall occurred between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and NWS was set to publish the next round of snowfall estimates at 6 p.m. Thursday. One more band of snow is expected to pass through the region before then.

The snowfall created hazardous travel conditions on one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year, leading local officials to urge people to avoid travel during the storm and give road crews time and space for cleanup.

Cleanup is also made more difficult by the frigid temperatures, which dramatically reduce road salt's ability to melt ice and snow, said Becky Allmeroth, chief safety and operations officer for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Additives like beet juice, calcium chloride and magnesium can help keep the salt effective in those lower temperatures.

"The salt really starts losing its effectiveness below about 25 degrees," she said. "So, if you put down a pound of salt and it's 25 degrees out, it'll melt about 50 pounds of ice. But if it's five degrees or zero degrees, it only melts about five pounds of ice."

Allmeroth said because Thursday's snow was mostly dry and powdery, crews weren't relying so much on salt but were trying to keep the snow dry so that it is easily plowed off the roads.

While dry snow may not make the roads as slick as wetter precipitation does, Allmeroth said, it does create whiteout conditions. She said conditions had been particularly bad on Interstate 44.

Missouri State Highway Patrol at 2 p.m. said there had been no fatal accidents and that they had responded to 54 stranded motorists, 36 crashes, including six with injuries, in the region.

For comparison on Feb. 3, when 6-10 inches of snow fell through the region, the agency responded to 393 stranded motorists and 91 crashes.

There were also about 600 people in St. Louis and St. Louis County without power at about 4:30 p.m., according to an Ameren outage map.

Several businesses and government agencies closed early Thursday, including St. Louis County offices and both the St. Louis County and St. Louis City circuit courts.

At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, travelers scurried to leave town before the storm hit as cancellations began to cascade down the departure and arrival boards. The flight data site FlightTracker reported more than 100 canceled flights by midday. And it didn't stop there: the site reported 50 more flights scheduled for Friday had been canceled.

Christine Edwards, of Mattoon, Illinois, sat in Terminal 2 Thursday afternoon hoping her daughter's plane from Denver wouldn't be next. She'd driven in to pick her daughter up this morning, but the plane was four hours late and counting.

"I'm going to have to get a hotel," Edwards said.

The St. Louis County Police Department said its officers will be more visible than usual throughout neighborhoods to make sure residents can easily contact police for help during the storm and frigid temperatures.

Some unhoused advocates also worried about the extreme drop in temperatures, saying there aren't enough beds to accommodate everyone who needs shelter.

