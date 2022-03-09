‘Snow’ big deal? A light round of wintry weather could hit St. Louis by Friday morning

ST. LOUIS — Another round of wintry weather is headed this way, although it should be less painful than the last blast, with springlike weather right behind it, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Snow could move into the St. Louis region Thursday evening, but the biggest impact is likely to be felt by commuters on Friday morning, said Mark Britt, of the National Weather Service's St. Louis-area office.

"It's very important people take heed to this forecast, and be prepared for a longer commute on Friday morning," Britt said.

St. Louis County and city are expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of snow, but areas to the northwest and also to the south, including Jefferson County, could see 3 inches or more, Britt said.

That's still much less snow than what February brought during three blasts of wintry weather last month.

Missouri Department of Transportation officials also were warning drivers to be cautious, as even lesser amounts of precipitation can make travel hazardous.

The milder temperatures this week, which reliably have been in the 40s and 50s during the day, also will disappear. The high temperatures on Friday and Saturday are forecast to hover in the low 30s.

"March is a transition month. it's not unusual to have cold spells, warm spells and back to cold spells," Britt said.

Sunday should bring a springy change, though. The high that day should climb close to 60, and keep moving higher day by day. By Wednesday, just a few days before spring officially arrives, the high temperature is expected to hit 72 degrees.

