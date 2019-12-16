"Just trying to make a buck and help out some neighbors" said Bill Parham, from Maplewood, as he walks down an icy street in Maplewood looking to clear snow off people's driveways and sidewalks on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Eamonn Duffy, 9, sleds down his front yard in Shaw on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. St. Louis was under a winter storm advisory for Sunday, and was expected to get three to six inches. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com
UPDATED at noon with information from city officials.
ST. LOUIS — Go snow.
The freezing rain that fell overnight yielded to snow by mid-morning Monday, with several more inches expected across parts of the St. Louis region.
And with the snow came a round of cancellations and closures: The St. Louis Zoo decided to shut down at noon and even called off its Dinner with Santa seatings. You know it's wintry when Santa can't make it.
Anyone still in need of bread and milk should take note, Dierbergs stores announced all stores would close at 7 p.m. Monday and Schnucks stores will close at 8 p.m.
Across the area, monuments, city halls and other government buildings also were closing early.
The Arch and Old Courthouse are closing at 3 p.m.
All "non-essential" St. Louis city employees were sent home at 1 p.m., officials said. City snow plows are still working long shifts to keep the roads clear, but city officials encouraged residents and visitors to stay off of the roads as much as possible, particularly during peak driving time from 3 to 6 p.m.
"This is for their safety, but also to give our plows room to work," Jacob Long, spokesman for the office of the mayor, said in an email.
As the flakes fell, Metro buses were operating with minor delays, but BiState cautioned riders to allow extra time as conditions worsen.
Many cities, school districts and county governments also canceled or postponed board meetings and municipal court sessions set for Monday.
At Lambert, about 20 departing flights and 20 arriving flights had been canceled as of 6 a.m. Monday, due to the winter storm. Crews worked through night and the landing strips were in good condition, Lambert said on social media.
And if you're still thinking about your milk-bread-eggs run, two of the area's major grocery chains, Schnucks and Dierbergs, both announced earlier closing times for Monday night because of deteriorating road conditions.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said there could be an additional 3 to 7 inches of snow, including a swath along Interstate 44 in Missouri, and 2 to 5 inches in the area along and just north of Interstate 70 in Illinois.
Areas south of St. Louis should see freezing rain accumulations of up to .15 inches of ice, the Weather Service said.
The heaviest snow will last until about 3 p.m., but light flakes may continue through Monday night, according to the weather service.
Roads across the St. Louis metro were mostly in decent shape Monday morning, but MoDOT and IDOT had trucks out as they prepared for another round of snow later in the day just before rush hour.
"We're struggling to keep ahead of it," said Bob Becker District Maintenance Engineer at MoDOT St. Louis. "With an inch-plus an hour rate there will be snow on the roadways … there will be some slick spots."
In St. Francois County, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 killed three people from Bonne Terre. A driver lost control on the Big River Bridge about 5 p.m. Sunday and hit three pedestrians who were attending to a vehicle from an earlier crash, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
So far the MSHP has responded to the following calls from midnight 12/15/19 to 8:00 AM 12/16/19:
2064 calls for service
666 stranded motorists
685 traffic crashes
619 non-injury crashes
66 injury crashes
4 weather related fatalities
2 non-weather related fatalities. #mowxpic.twitter.com/w4u6yxxwsh