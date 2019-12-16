"Just trying to make a buck and help out some neighbors" said Bill Parham, from Maplewood, as he walks down an icy street in Maplewood looking to clear snow off people's driveways and sidewalks on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
"Just trying to make a buck and help out some neighbors" said Bill Parham, from Maplewood, as he walks down an icy street in Maplewood looking to clear snow off people's driveways and sidewalks on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Eamonn Duffy, 9, sleds down his front yard in Shaw on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. St. Louis was under a winter storm advisory for Sunday, and was expected to get three to six inches. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — Traffic was mostly moving on highways and streets in the region Monday evening, but the effects of the snow continued to be felt.
St. Louis and numerous other school districts in the region announced that schools would be closed again Tuesday. And MoDOT warned that roads could refreeze overnight, making the morning commute hazardous.
The Tuesday snow day could mean more fun in Forest Park where hundreds of sledders in colorful coats dotted the snow-covered Art Hill Monday afternoon.
Diana Rollins, of Clayton, watched her son Grant Rollins, 13, sled while she stood near a bonfire at the top of the hill next to the statue of King Louis IX of France covered in white.
“This is just beautiful,” Diana Rollins said, noting that she is still not used to snow after moving to St. Louis from San Francisco last year. “I was going to give my kids sleds for a Christmas but I wrapped them up quick this morning.”
Over the weekend, Grant Rollins wore pajamas inside out and put an ice cube on his front porch because he heard it was good luck to bring a snow day.
On Monday, his hopes were answered when he got the day off from Wydown Middle School.
“I’m not used to snow days in California,” he said. “But yeah they’re so great.”
The winter storm that rolled into the St. Louis area about 9:30 a.m. Sunday brought more snow Monday with total accumulation reaching about seven inches near Festus and about three to four inches further north closer to St. Louis over the two days, according to estimates from the National Weather Service Monday afternoon.
Light flurries are expected until around midnight with an additional inch of snow possible.
Along with the snow, came a flurry of closures across St. Louis Monday as schools, museums, libraries, government buildings and the Gateway Arch buildings all closed to keep people off the roads. Even grocery stores announced early closures with Dierbergs closing at 7 p.m. and Schnucks at 8 p.m.
All "nonessential" St. Louis city employees were sent home at 1 p.m., officials said. City snow plows are still working long shifts to keep the roads clear, but leaders encouraged residents and visitors to stay off of the roads as much as possible, particularly during peak driving time from 3 to 6 p.m.
"This is for their safety, but also to give our plows room to work," Jacob Long, spokesman for the office of the mayor, said in an email.
As the flakes fell, Metro buses were operating with minor delays, but BiState cautioned riders to allow extra time as conditions worsen.
By late Monday afternoon, 49 flights at St. Louis Lambert International Airport were canceled for the day. The cancellations totaled less than 10 percent of total flights, according to airport spokesman Jeff Lea.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Roads across the St. Louis metro were mostly in decent shape Monday morning, but MoDOT and IDOT had warned commuters that snow that accumulated through the day might not be fully cleared for the evening rush hour.
"We're struggling to keep ahead of it," said Bob Becker District Maintenance Engineer at MoDOT St. Louis around noon Monday. "With an inch-plus an hour rate there will be snow on the roadways … there will be some slick spots."
Long backups were reported on Interstate 55 and Interstate 44 Monday afternoon because of issues, including tractor trailers not able to climb hills.
A jack-knifed tractor trailer shut down Interstate 55 for about an hour and a half near Festus.
From Sunday through 8 a.m. Monday, Missouri Highway Patrol responded to 685 total crashes across the state, including four weather-related fatalities.
In Callaway County, 18-year-old Nathan Clingman died in a fatal crash about noon Sunday when his car slid off the road and overturned.
In St. Francois County, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 killed three people from Bonne Terre. A driver lost control on the Big River Bridge about 5 p.m. Sunday and hit three pedestrians who were attending to a vehicle from an earlier crash, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Reporters Kim Bell and Erin Heffernan contributed to this report.
