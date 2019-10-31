For the sixth time on record, snow flurries fell on Halloween in the St. Louis metro area.
Five other times in St. Louis, there has been a trace of snow on Halloween in St. Louis, according to the National Weather Service. Most recently, it happened in 2017.
Forecasters expect a chilly time for trick or treaters Thursday night. By about 6 or 7 p.m. Thursday, when many kids start knocking on doors for candy, the temperatures could be in the low to mid-30s. With the wind factored in, it could feel like the upper 20s.
The record cold on Halloween in the St. Louis area was 26 degrees, a record set in 1878.
The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said it expects a hard freeze overnight Thursday into Friday morning, when temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s. "Remember to disconnect outdoor hoses and bring pets indoors," the service said on its Facebook page.
