Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — The first major winter storm of the season is expected to start hitting the St. Louis region around 11 a.m. Sunday and then settle in longer than usual.

"Most of our winter storms and our winter events are contained to 12 to 18 hours," Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring, said Sunday morning. "This one is expected to be 24 to 30, or even 36 hours." 

Three rounds of wintry weather are headed this way from the west. Snowfall is supposed to die off by late evening, then shift to freezing drizzle overnight through Monday morning. Then a little more snow.  

By Monday evening, northern St. Charles County may have 6 to 8 inches of accumulation, while Jefferson County, to the south, may have 2 to 3 inches. 

“You've got a big difference, north to south," Gosselin said.

Road conditions are hard to predict, but some areas might get one inch or more of snow per hour.  

"You can't keep up with with (heavy) snowfall rates," he said.  

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 20s and, on Monday, hover around freezing. Slightly higher temperatures are expected later in the week.

• Find the latest forecast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

• Check local traffic conditions

• Road conditions and closures from MoDOT

St. Louis weather truisms

3 O'Clock Stir e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments