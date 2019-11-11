Subscribe for 99¢
It's time to pull the hats and mittens from the back of the closet.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, which is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say motorists should be ready for slippery roads, impacting the morning and evening commutes.

The Weather Service said a rapid fall in temperatures into the 20s could result in a "flash freeze" of untreated roads and surfaces, especially for areas to the north and west of St. Louis.

"That's going to give us a taste of January cold, and it's even cold for January," a spokesman from the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters say the St. Louis metro should see rain before 10 a.m., then rain and snow between about 10 and 11 a.m., then snow after 11 a.m. Temperature could fall to around 24 degrees by 5 p.m., with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Northern and western parts of the region could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, beginning around morning rush hour, the weather service said.

The weather service advisory says, "Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses and curves."

The forecast led the city of St. Louis to activate its cold weather outreach, meaning additional overflow shelter beds and warming buses will be made available. 

The high Monday of around 38 degrees should come early, then temperatures would drop as rain starts and then changes to snow. The low for Monday is expected to be 12 degrees on Monday night.

This week's temperatures will stay below normal; a frigid Tuesday will give way to highs pushing back into the 40s by the end of the week.

The autumn bite doesn't necessarily mean St. Louis is in for a colder-than-normal winter, though. 

"What we're seeing now has nothing to do with how the rest of winter is going to pan out," the weather service spokesman said. "Things can still change."

The cold is part of Arctic air moving across the U.S., bringing cold temperatures from the midwest to the east coast.

Rachel Rice with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.

