UPDATED with St. Louis activating cold weather outreach
It's time to pull the hats and mittens from the back of the closet.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, which is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say motorists should be ready for slippery roads, impacting the morning and evening commutes.
The Weather Service said a rapid fall in temperatures into the 20s could result in a "flash freeze" of untreated roads and surfaces, especially for areas to the north and west of St. Louis.
"That's going to give us a taste of January cold, and it's even cold for January," a spokesman from the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters say the St. Louis metro should see rain before 10 a.m., then rain and snow between about 10 and 11 a.m., then snow after 11 a.m. Temperature could fall to around 24 degrees by 5 p.m., with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Northern and western parts of the region could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, beginning around morning rush hour, the weather service said.
The weather service advisory says, "Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses and curves."
The forecast led the city of St. Louis to activate its cold weather outreach, meaning additional overflow shelter beds and warming buses will be made available.
The high Monday of around 38 degrees should come early, then temperatures would drop as rain starts and then changes to snow. The low for Monday is expected to be 12 degrees on Monday night.
This week's temperatures will stay below normal; a frigid Tuesday will give way to highs pushing back into the 40s by the end of the week.
The autumn bite doesn't necessarily mean St. Louis is in for a colder-than-normal winter, though.
"What we're seeing now has nothing to do with how the rest of winter is going to pan out," the weather service spokesman said. "Things can still change."
Rachel Rice with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.
Just in case you're not from here
To deal with the weather, we've grown accustomed to certain things. Like that bad joke your uncle tells you, these things about St. Louis weather ... they're old hat for natives, but might need some explanation for new residents.
Tornado sirens
The outdoor warning siren is used across the country for various reasons. In St. Louis, the distinctive wail signals when it's time to dash to the basement. Or it's just a test, in which case the odd disembodied voice will let you know.
French Toast Map
That Weatherbird is so helpful, he'll even show you how much bread, milk and eggs to get from the grocery store. What do you make with those items? French toast, of course.
What would we do without the Weatherbird?
Also look for TV news highlighting empty bread shelves at the local grocery store. Combine this with shots of people carrying gallons of milk, and you're all set.
'Starm mode!'
You know the weather will be severe when the TV stations enter "storm mode." With our Midwestern accent, it's better as "starm mode."
A map in the corner of the screen? Scrolling list of counties under the weather warning -- or of schools that have canceled classes? That's "starm mode."
#STLwx
Does that cloud look foreboding? Is there hail falling? Make sure to head to Twitter to share, and use St. Louis' favorite hashtag: #stlwx. The wx is an old-school abbreviation for weather. STL is self-explanatory.
Live shots from Tamm Avenue overpass
The frigid TV reporter's gloved hand holds a microphone, and before he or she even says where the live shot is from, you know: the Tamm Avenue overpass. Overlooking I-64 (we all call it 40), the overpass is the place for the "snow is accumulating and traffic is slow" live shot.
Even newspaper photographers head there to take snow pictures. This one is from a storm in February 2014.
Salty
How do you show that crews are preparing for winter weather? Stand in front of a massive pile of salt. Look at it — it's huge and will melt anything it touches.
Elise Amendola • Associated Press
Snow days
Is there snow in the forecast? There will be a snow day for some local school district — even if there's just a dusting. This gives non-natives the chance to grump: "When I was a kid, we walked to school barefoot in 10 feet of snow and never had a snow day."
Isabel Guariglia (left) is pulled up by her sister Martha Guariglia, after they spin down the hill on a saucer sled at Deer Creek Park in Maplewood on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. About an inch of snow fell across the area closing some schools, and causing some problems with the morning commute. The women are from Webster Groves. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.co
David Carson
It'll change
"Don't like the weather? Just wait five minutes."
The fog starts to lift from the lake in Lone Elk Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's not the heat, it's the humidity
Sure, it gets hot in St. Louis. But what really makes us wilt is the humidity. We'll complain about the humid climate here to anyone who will listen — until we go to a drier climate and feel like fish out of water.
Tom Evans of St. Louis embraces the high temperatures on Tuesday, June, 14, 2016, in Tower Grove Park. "The heat doesn't bother me. I have a beverage. I come to the park almost everyday to read," said Evans, who says he reads about two books a week. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Predictions aren't perfect
The weatherman got it wrong! Any time it rains unexpectedly, or snows more/less than predicted, that's the mantra.
Nicole Brown of Hazelwood tries to save her umbrella from strong winds on Tuesday, April 26, 2016, as rain from an afternoon storm began to fall. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Sandbags
Before it floods, we sandbag.
Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. If you're old enough, you have vivid memories of sandbag assembly lines during the 1993 flood.
Image: David Pierce (right), of Union, along with a group of friends and neighbors, put sandbags around the Pacific home of an elderly woman they had just met, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015. Pierce was off from work and decided to come help. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com
It's going to flood
We live near several rivers, and floods are an annual occurrence. Some areas will flood, despite levees and other sandbag walls. How bad the flood is can be measured by which roads are closed. Highway 141 at Interstate 44? Yea, closes frequently because of floodwater. But when water from the Meramec covered both Interstate 44 and Interstate 55 in December 2015, that's how we knew it was a
flood.
On a serious note, if a road is covered with water, do not drive through it.
Turn around, don't drown.
Image: A Missouri Department of Transportation worker adjusts cones on a flooded section of south bound Route 141 underneath Interstate-44 after a storm flooded the area on Tuesday, April 7, 2015 near Valley Park. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com
Huy Mach
