Snow, sleet and freezing rain; St. Louis getting a wintry mix today

Forecasters expect St. Louis to get hit with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday that may impact the evening rush hour.
There were reports of some light sleet in St. Louis about 9 a.m. Friday, but the majority of the precipitation should hit the city by about noon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Deitsch.
It should start as a mix of snow and sleet before changing over to freezing rain around 4 p.m. Friday.
The precipitation should switch to rain later in the evening. Rainfall is forecast to extend into Saturday morning.
The metro area could see a half-inch of snow and sleet and some ice accumulation. Rain totals could be an inch to 1½ inches.
At Lambert St. Louis International Airport, airlines had cancelled 72 arriving and 65 departing flights as of noon ahead of the storm.
The area is under a winter weather advisory until midnight Friday, and a flood watch until 6 a.m. Saturday.
More accumulation is forecast for central and northeast Missouri, and in western Illinois.
The high on Friday is expected to reach 32 degrees.
Check school closings here and local weather radar here. Both the St. Louis Zoo and the St. Louis Art Museum announced they would close at 1 p.m. Friday because of the forecast.
The biggest concern for motorists will be freezing rain around the evening rush hour Friday, said Bob Becker, a Missouri Department of Transportation district maintenance engineer.
MoDOT crews were treating roads in preparation for the storm and road crews will be fully staffed until it ends, Becker said.
He said 200 trucks were treating the roads with a salt-brine mix. Once the rain starts, the trucks will be looping constantly because the rain will likely wash the treatment away.
Rain will likely stick around on Saturday but temperatures will warm up to about 45, forecasters said. Saturday night's low could plummet to 15 degrees but skies should be mostly sunny Sunday and Monday.
Thanksgiving 1993: Ice storm closes highways, causes deadly accidents
The first ice storm of the winter hit the area late in the day Thanksgiving, coating area roads with freezing rain that lasted well into the night.
The slippery conditions led to scores of accidents on the roads, which left two people dead and injured others.
Road conditions became so treacherous that officials briefly closed Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Vandeventer Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. after a series of accidents within a few yards of one another on a downhill stretch. The wrecks involved 10 vehicles, but only one person had minor injuries.
The ice also forced officials to close Interstate 70 at two points near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County for part of the evening.
New Year's Eve 2010: Tornado outbreak kills one, destroys several homes
Shortly before noon on New Year's Eve, 13 tornadoes cut through the region, downing trees, damaging and destroying buildings and homes.
The strongest of the twisters packed winds near 150 mph and was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service.
The storm first touched down in far north Jefferson County, touched down again at the county line, skipped northeast along Highway 30 and crossed Highway 141, when the tornado picked up a vehicle driven by a 70-year-old woman and slammed it sideways into a median wall on Highway 141. She died a week later from her injuries.
That storm crossed the Meramec River, crossed I-270, then grew stronger, moving one home almost 50 yards from its foundation, leaving the worst damage in Sunset Hills, where several homes were destroyed. Lewis Place and Robertsville, an unincorporated area of eastern Franklin County, also were hit hard.
Weaker tornadoes also touched down in the north part of St. Louis, going through The Ville and North Riverfront neighborhoods, Ballwin, and Augusta in St. Charles County.
Christmas 1983: Deadly cold spell sets records, leaves trail of broken water pipes
While the average high on Christmas is 39, many St. Louisans know it can get really cold around the holidays.
But Christmas in 1983 went several frigid steps beyond "really cold."
An unwelcome icy surprise greeted last-minute shoppers, starting on Dec. 23. With most secondary streets still snow-packed from a previous storm, a brutal cold front dropped the temperature to 9 below zero and brought wind, leaving the wind chill well below that.
Christmas Eve was no better. Santa brought the area a heaping dose of Arctic chill. The low temperature hit 13 below, which broke a 101-year-old record, and the -41° wind chill marked the third-lowest recorded value in St. Louis history, according to the National Weather Service.
On Christmas, the high reached all of 7 below, still the lowest high temperature recorded on that date.
And if the cold weren't bad enough on its own, at least 10 people died in cold-related fatalities, including three on Christmas.
In St. Louis, a Fire Department spokesman said it had received at least 80 reports of pipe breaks by sunset on Christmas in all parts of the city, and thousands of homes in the region had no heat or electricity.
A water sprinkler sstem bursting at a gym sent 6 inches of water pouring onto Dorsett Road, forcing St. Louis County police to close that road near Interstate 270 for several hours on the day after Christmas.
Thanksgiving 2004: Winter storm kills 1, knocks out power for thousands
A major winter storm that brought rain, snow and high winds blasted through the area the day before Thanskgiving 2004, leaving one area man dead, knocking out power and MetroLink traffic and bringing travel for numerous holiday travelers to a halt.
While as much as 6 inches of snow fell west of the St. Louis area, closing Interstate 70 near Lake Saint Louis, the metro St. Louis area only saw an inch or two of snow after a morning of hard rain. The bad weather delayed flights for hours.
High winds caused plenty of problems, though. An Affton man died when high winds capsized his 18-foot johnboat on the Mississippi River near Alton. And the gusts knocked a tree onto an eastbound MetroLink train and its power line between Belleville Memorial Hospital and the Fairview Heights station. No one was hurt, though the 25-30 passengers were stuck for two hours.
The snow and wind cut power to about 18,000 customers in north and far west St. Louis County, and some in South County.
Christmas Eve 2010: Winter storm gives area a White Christmas
A winter storm that brought two rounds of snow dumped 3 to 6 inches across the St. Louis area, giving St. Louis its first white Christmas in five years.
St. Louis got 3.5 inches, with higher totals in the Metro East. Authorities reported plenty of crashes in the area, though most were minor, such as slide-offs.
Christmas week 2015: Drenching storms close roads, send rivers near record levels
A string of storms dropped between 8 to 11 inches of rain across the St. Louis metro area starting Christmas night through mid-afternoon on Dec. 28.
That sent a massive amount of water into already high channels, with the Mississippi River rising more than 10 feet in two days, climbing several feet above flood stage in downtown St. Louis and water flowing well above the banks of the Missouri and Meramec rivers.
Officials closed Interstate 44 near Highway 141 (above) when floodwaters inundated the roads. In all, flooding forced nearly 300 roads across Missouri to close, with several in the St. Louis area.
At least eight people drowned in Missouri because of floodwater, according to the governor's office.
New Year's Day 1999: Heavy snow, sleet, cold spell leave an unwelcome icy mess
A major winter storm began dropping snow on the area around noon on New Year's Day, with a slightly warmer night bringing freezing rain and sleet that coated trees and bushes and put a crunchy frosting on the ground.
Most spots in the St. Louis area saw more snow the next morning, though southern St. Clair County had four hours of rain.
In all, nearly 8 inches of combined snow and sleet fell at Lambert International Airport, though totals dropped south and east of there. A bitter cold spell followed the storm, leaving the area iced over for much of the next week.
The wintry mess made roads slippery and cut electricity to some residents after branches heavy from ice fell on power lines. But it could have been much worse: Most area forecasters predicted at least a foot of snow for the St. Louis metro area, and snow totals of 12-18 inches were reported as close as 60 miles northwest and north of St. Louis.
New Year's Day 1987: Storm coats roads in ice, drops nearly 2 inches of snow
A storm bringing freezing rain and snow began to cause problems with occasional squalls during the final day of 1986.
Road crews managed to keep up with the weather until about sunset on New Year's Eve, when another burst of wintry mix hit, leaving a major mess. A spokesman for the Automobile Club of Missouri said that by 8 p.m., "nearly the entire area was covered with a sheet of ice."
As temperatures and occasional snow fell overnight, things became worse for anyone trying to get on the roads. In all, 1.7 inches of snow fell on the area, but scores of vehicles slid into ditches off highways or got into accidents.
As for kids, they didn't seem to have too big a problem, taking the chance to build a snow fort (above) on the holiday.
Christmas Eve 2012 & New Year's Day 2013: Two storms drop several inches of snow
On Christmas Eve, a storm dropping almost 6 inches of snow at Lambert Field and twice that in many spots south of St. Louis County, left a wintry landscape (above) but minimal travel problems.
Temperatures warmed in the next few days, quickly melting the snow, but another winter storm targeted the area on New Year's Day.
A narrow band saw almost an inch of sleet in the evening, and most of the problems stayed north of St. Louis. But Lambert Field wound up with almost 5 inches of snow, parts of western St. Louis County had 3 inches and less fell further south.
That's not to say the storm didn't cause any problems. More than 100,000 customers in the Metro East had no digital cable TV or Internet service for about nine hours after the top of the bed of a salt truck dumping salt cut a major fiber optic cable that was about 16 feet off the ground.
Thanksgiving eve 1983: Heavy rain swamps some streets, leaves drivers stranded
After an unseasonably balmy and dry period, a cold front bringing severe storms and heavy rains left an unwelcome mess across the region the day before Thanksgiving.
About an inch of rain fell at Lambert in a nine-hour span ending Wednesday morning, but more dropped in other parts of the area. That sent streaming water over roads, brought traffic to a standstill at times, caused numerous accidents and left flooding in some places that forced road closures.
Florissant police reported some stranded motorists after they flooded their engines by hitting the water too fast. Other cars also stalled at a construction site at Lindbergh Boulevard and Watson Road, which had water 6 inches deep.
South Lindbergh Boulevard just south of Tesson Ferry Road was under 6 inches of water when a storm drain clogged, leaving the road temporarily blocked. The intersection of Hall Street and Riverview Boulevard in St. Louis was impassable from high water.
Winter is coming: One forecast calls for a brutal season in St. Louis, but then again ...
After below-normal snowfall in St. Louis last winter, people looking forward to seeing the area blanketed in white might want to break out their boots.
That's according to one publication that boasts "amazingly accurate long-range forecasts," especially once the calendar flips to 2019. But another prominent publication has a rather different forecast. Click to read more here.
Here comes 'starm mode': St. Louis truisms
One thing about St. Louis, we get all four seasons. Not in equal portions: the nice weather in spring and fall feels all too short, but we get summer heat and winter snow. Read more here.