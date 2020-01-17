Snow, sleet and freezing rain; St. Louis getting a wintry mix today
Forecasters expect St. Louis region to see wintry mix on Friday

The National Weather Service provided this updated table on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, to show what kind of winter weather it expects Friday.

Forecasters expect St. Louis to get hit with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday that may impact the evening rush hour.

There were reports of some light sleet in St. Louis about 9 a.m. Friday, but the majority of the precipitation should hit the city by about noon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Deitsch. 

It should start as a mix of snow and sleet before changing over to freezing rain around 4 p.m. Friday. 

The precipitation should switch to rain later in the evening. Rainfall is forecast to extend into Saturday morning.

The metro area could see a half-inch of snow and sleet and some ice accumulation. Rain totals could be an inch to 1½ inches.

At Lambert St. Louis International Airport, airlines had cancelled 72 arriving and 65 departing flights as of noon ahead of the storm. 

The area is under a winter weather advisory until midnight Friday, and a flood watch until 6 a.m. Saturday.

More accumulation is forecast for central and northeast Missouri, and in western Illinois.

The high on Friday is expected to reach 32 degrees.

Check school closings here and local weather radar here. Both the St. Louis Zoo and the St. Louis Art Museum announced they would close at 1 p.m. Friday because of the forecast. 

The biggest concern for motorists will be freezing rain around the evening rush hour Friday, said Bob Becker, a Missouri Department of Transportation district maintenance engineer.

MoDOT crews were treating roads in preparation for the storm and road crews will be fully staffed until it ends, Becker said. 

He said 200 trucks were treating the roads with a salt-brine mix. Once the rain starts, the trucks will be looping constantly because the rain will likely wash the treatment away.

Rain will likely stick around on Saturday but temperatures will warm up to about 45, forecasters said. Saturday night's low could plummet to 15 degrees but skies should be mostly sunny Sunday and Monday.

