Snow, sleet and freezing rain. St. Louis should see it all on Friday.

Forecasters expect St. Louis region to see wintry mix on Friday

The National Weather Service provided this updated table on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, to show what kind of winter weather it expects Friday.

Forecasters expect St. Louis to get hit with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday that may impact the evening rush hour.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service, issued Friday morning, is that snow should start between 7 and 9 a.m. then change over to sleet and freezing rain between about 11 and 1 p.m., said Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It should change over to all freezing rain around 4 p.m. Friday, then when temperatures rise to above freezing around 9 p.m. Friday, it will be all rain until Saturday morning, Byrd said.

The metro area could see a half-inch of snow and sleet; and one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. Rain totals could be an inch to 1½ inches.

The area is under a winter weather advisory until midnight Friday, and a flood watch until 6 a.m. Saturday.

More accumulation is forecast for central and northeast Missouri, and in western Illinois.

The high on Friday is expected to reach 32 degrees.

Check school closings here.

The biggest concern for motorists will be freezing rain around the evening rush hour, said Bob Becker, a Missouri Department of Transportation district maintenance engineer.

“It’s not supposed to affect morning rush (hour), but you never know,” Becker said Thursday.

MoDOT crews will be treating roads overnight in preparation for the storm and road crews will be fully staffed until it ends, Becker said. 

He said 200 trucks are treating the roads with a salt-brine mix. Once the rain starts, the trucks will be looping constantly because the rain will likely wash the treatment away.

Rain will likely stick around on Saturday but temperatures will warm up to about 45, forecasters said. Saturday night's low could plummet to 15 degrees but skies should be mostly sunny Sunday and Monday.

