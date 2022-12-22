Snow tapering off as St. Louis region braces for frigid temperatures

ST. LOUIS — Snow began to accumulate and whip around the region as strong winds and frigid temperatures settled into the St. Louis area Thursday afternoon.

Thursday evening's expected temperature of four below zero would be the coldest December temperature in the region since 1989, National Weather Service forecasters said.

A total of 1-3 inches of snow is expected, with most falling between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., creating hazardous travel conditions particularly as winds pick up and temperatures begin to plummet.

"A heavy snow band is moving into the St. Louis metro area from the west currently," NWS tweeted just after 11 a.m. "Conditions will worsen over the next couple of hours across the metro."

Just after noon, NWS tweeted multiple accidents had been reported in the region. And by 1:30 p.m., the agency said the band of heavier snow was moving east and would exit the metro St. Louis area by 2:30 p.m.

As of 2 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol said there had been no fatal accidents and that they had responded to 54 stranded motorists, 30 non-injury crashes and six injury crashes in the region.

Once the precipitation stops Thursday afternoon, wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected to blow the light and dry snow, reducing visibility to below a quarter of a mile. Then the temperature will begin to plummet around 6 p.m., with dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero.

Such frigid temperatures can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the NWS. The agency has issued a wind chill warning from Thursday evening through noon Friday for the St. Louis region.

Temperatures began to plunge Thursday morning, the NWS said it recorded a 16-degree temperature between 8-10:30 a.m. at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield.

Several businesses and government agencies closed early Thursday, including St. Louis County offices and both the St. Louis County and St. Louis City circuit courts.

At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, travelers scurried to leave town before the storm hit as cancellations began to cascade down the departure and arrival boards. The flight data site FlightTracker reported more than 100 canceled flights by midday. And it didn't stop there: the site reported 50 more flights scheduled for Friday had been canceled.

Around that same time, Christine Edwards, of Mattoon, Illinois, was sitting in Terminal 2 hoping her daughter's plane from Denver wouldn't be next. She'd driven in to pick her daughter up this morning, but the plane was four hours late and counting.

"I'm going to have to get a hotel," Edwards said.

The St. Louis County Police Department said its officers will be more visible than usual throughout neighborhoods to make sure residents can easily contact police for help during the storm and frigid temperatures.

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, local officials urged people to avoid travel during the storm and give road crews time and space for cleanup.

Some unhoused advocates also worried about the extreme drop in temperatures, saying there aren't enough beds to accommodate everyone who needs shelter.