Snow tapers off as subzero temperatures arrive in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — The region saw 1 to 2 inches of snow followed by treacherous winds and subzero temperatures on Thursday, causing difficult conditions on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

National Weather Service forecasters expect overnight temperatures to reach as low as 10 below zero, which would mark the region's coldest December day since 1989.

They also expect wind gusts of up to 45 mph that will blow the light and dry snow, reducing visibility to less than a quarter of a mile and creating dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below.

"Even though the snow is ending, we encourage folks to stay home," said NWS meteorologist Matt Beitscher.

Thursday night won't mark the coldest wind chill St. Louis has ever seen, but it's unusual for this early in the winter. If wind chills reach minus 35, it will mark only the second time the region has hit that mark in December since reliable record-keeping began in 1945. A wind chill of 38 below was measured in 1989, and 41 below in 1983.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the temperature at the airport was 2 degrees, and the wind chill was minus 19. NWS has issued a wind chill warning for the region that remains in effect through noon Friday.

About 1,400 Ameren customers in the St. Louis region were without power as of 7:30 p.m., according to an Ameren outage map.

Thursday's snowfall began around 11 a.m. and started to taper off a few hours later.

Cleanup was made more difficult by the frigidly low temperatures, which dramatically reduce road salt's ability to melt ice and snow, said Becky Allmeroth, chief safety and operations officer for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

"The salt really starts losing its effectiveness below about 25 degrees," she said. "So, if you put down a pound of salt and it's 25 degrees out, it'll melt about 50 pounds of ice. But if it's 5 degrees or zero degrees, it only melts about five pounds of ice."

Allmeroth said because Thursday's snow was mostly dry and powdery, crews weren't relying so much on salt but were trying to keep the snow dry so it could be easily plowed off the roads.

While dry snow may not make the roads as slick as wetter precipitation does, Allmeroth said, it does create whiteout conditions. She said conditions were particularly bad on Interstate 44 on Thursday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said there had been no fatal crashes and that they had responded to 83 stranded motorists, 60 crashes, including seven with injuries, in the region through 6 p.m. Thursday.

For comparison on Feb. 3, when 6-10 inches of snow fell through the region, the agency responded to 393 stranded motorists and 91 crashes.

Several businesses and government agencies closed early Thursday, including St. Louis County offices and both the St. Louis County and St. Louis City circuit courts.

At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, travelers scurried to leave town before the storm hit as cancellations began to cascade down the departure and arrival boards. The flight data site FlightTracker reported more than 100 canceled flights by midday. And it didn't stop there: the site reported 50 more flights scheduled for Friday had already been canceled.

Christine Edwards, of Mattoon, Illinois, sat in Terminal 2 Thursday afternoon hoping her daughter's plane from Denver wouldn't be next. She'd driven in to pick her daughter up this morning, but the plane was four hours late and counting.

"I'm going to have to get a hotel," Edwards said.

The St. Louis County Police Department said its officers will be more visible than usual throughout neighborhoods to make sure residents can easily contact police for help during the storm and frigid temperatures.

Some unhoused advocates also worried about the extreme drop in temperatures, saying there aren't enough beds to accommodate everyone who needs shelter.

Read more