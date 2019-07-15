By the time what's left of Tropical Storm Barry moves out of the St. Louis area, forecasters say, it will have dumped between 1 and 1½ inches of rain across the area.
But that amount is on the lower end when it comes to tropical systems.
While the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch over southern Missouri, Barry is expected to amount to just scattered rain throughout the St. Louis metro area. The rainfall should leave by Tuesday evening.
Next up: Oppressive heat.
The National Weather Service said prolonged heat is in the forecast from Wednesday to Sunday, and possibly Monday. With humidity factored in, it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees on those days, forecasters say.