More than 5,900 customers remained without power in the St. Louis area late Monday morning, according to Ameren, after a severe thunderstorm and winds swept through the city late afternoon Saturday.

The National Weather Service said chances of thunderstorms continue throughout the week. On Wednesday, there will be higher chances of thunderstorms, with wind gusts of up to 25 mph.

More than 90,000 customers were initially without power on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River, according to Ameren Missouri officials. On the Illinois side, more than 40,000 customers had lost power by Saturday night; about 3,200 customers were still without by Monday morning.

Outages remained scattered throughout the St. Louis area, plus in Franklin and Jefferson counties.

Ameren officials took to social media to urge those still without power to have patience, explaining that it can take four to five hours to clear brush and replace one utility pole.

A band of severe thunderstorms swept through St. Louis Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands without power.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning as the storms produced quarter-sized hail and 70 miles per hour wind gusts. The storm downed tree limbs and power lines.

The severe weather is the latest in a summer marked by storms. More than 100,000 Ameren customers lost power — some for more than four days — in early July when storms ripped through the area. They knocked down trees and power lines, leaving two dead.

Temperatures plummeted to 80 degrees by 4:30 p.m. Saturday as the storms passed through. The service issued an excessive heat warning ahead of extreme temperatures Thursday and Friday.

Posted at 11 a.m. Monday.