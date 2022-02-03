Some crashes, stalled vehicles reported on St. Louis highways as snow continues to fall

The latest on winter weather across the St. Louis region.

9:15 a.m. A crash on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) closed the left two eastbound lanes around 8:30 a.m., according to MoDot's real time events tracker and traffic cameras.

Throughout the morning, MoDot received several reports of minor crashes and stalled vehicles on highways throughout the metro area as snow continued to fall and roads remained covered by precipitation.

8:30 a.m. Highway patrol troopers early Thursday morning responded to an "erratic" driver in an SUV that clipped a snow plow on Interstate 55, officials said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Dallas Thompson said at a news conference a person driving an SUV tried to pass a snow plow, clipped the front of the plow and spun out.

The person in the SUV got out of their car, but the snow plow driver did not make contact, Thompson said. The plow had minor damage. The person in the SUV has not been identified.

"It's just another example of (the need to) be patient, give these guys plenty of room to work," he said. "Give them some time to get the road clear."

8 a.m. St. Louis city road crews continued to work on 12-hour shifts to clear roads as snow continued to fall Thursday.

Snow crews treated streets during a lull in the snow and sleet Wednesday afternoon and then shifted their focus to plowing, officials said.

Clearing efforts were expected to focus first on main roads in the city and then will shift to residential and secondary streets.

Roll cart trash and recycling collection will be delayed one day, so city residents who typically put their carts out Thursday should put them out Friday and those who put out carts Friday should do so Saturday.

7:10 a.m. More than 200 flights in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport were canceled Thursday morning, according to the live flight tracker FlightAware.

The largest share of those cancellations came from Southwest Airlines, which had grounded 82 flights. On Wednesday, more than 300 flights in and out of Lambert were canceled.

Officials urged people on Twitter to check their flight status and parking availability on the airport's website, flystl.com.

6:45 a.m. MetroBus and MetroLink continued to report delays and reduced lines Thursday because of the storm.

MetroLink was not providing service between the Emerson Park and Shiloh-Scott stations due to icing on the overhead wires, officials said. Trains were also reduced to a single light rail car instead of the typical coupled cars.

Some MetroBus lines were also delayed 20 minutes or more due to road conditions and a shortage of operators.

"Bus riders are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for their commutes," officials said.

6:30 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's district around St. Louis helped 167 stranded drivers in a 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson said troopers received 341 calls for service and responded to 99 non-injury crashes. Only four crashes involved injuries, he said.

He warned people to continue to stay home if possible and, if people have to go out, he urged them to take it slow.

6 a.m. Snow continues to fall in the metro area and is expected to keep going until afternoon, meteorologists said.

The precipitation started up overnight in the region after a lull Wednesday afternoon.

Another 3 to 5 inches was expected to fall before late afternoon Thursday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Herzog at a news conference. The heaviest snowfall is expected south of Interstate 44 and along the Interstate 70 corridor, he said.

The snow coupled with wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour made road clearing difficult early Thursday, Missouri Department of Transportation officials said. As soon as plows brush it off the highways, wind gusts blow more onto the road.

A MoDot map showed all highways and interstates in the metro area were covered as of 6 a.m.

Officials urged people to stay home Thursday if at all possible. If folks have to go out, Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said people should take it slow.

"If you have to go out, take your time," he said. "Drive at safe speeds for the road conditions you're on."

