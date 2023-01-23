Some MetroLink riders will have to switch trains during ongoing construction work

Some MetroLink passengers will have to transfer from one train to another through next Sunday because of the need to operate only on a single track in various locations amid ongoing construction and maintenance work.

The transfers will be required on weeknights through Friday beginning at 6 p.m. and all day and night Saturday and Sunday.

During those periods, westbound blue line passengers will have to take a red line train to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station and transfer to a blue line train.

Eastbound blue line passengers will have to transfer at Forest Park-DeBaliviere to a red line train to continue eastbound. In addition, red line passengers may experience delays of five minutes.

There will be similar periods of single-track operations throughout the year, Metro Transit said.

Among the projects planned over the year are replacing staircases, installing a new public address system and digital displays, rehabbing the Eighth and Pine and Convention Center stations, repairing damage caused by the flood last July and upgrades to security cameras.