Southwest Airlines cutting more than 40% of flights in May as demand sags

WASHINGTON — Southwest Airlines Co. said Tuesday it will cut more than 40% of flights from May 3 through June 5 amid a sharp decline in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. airline, the dominant passenger carrier at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, said will fly 2,000 flights a day, down 1,700 over normal levels. The airline previously said it was canceling 1,500 flights a day in April.

Southwest said it will preserve more than 80% of itineraries it previously offered but said some non-stop flights will now require a connection.

Southwest is also shortening its operational day, removing many departures previously scheduled before 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Jeff Lea, public information manager for Lambert, said Southwest and other airlines have already made significant cuts in service in recent weeks, and that’s reflected in dramatic 90% drop in passenger traffic.

Southwest, which had 109 daily departures at the beginning of February, was steadily ramping up service ahead of the busy summer travel season, and was expected to have 123 daily departures at the beginning of March.

It’s now flying less than 100, Lea said — and that’s before the latest schedule changes kick in.

