Sprinkler malfunction dumps about 2,000 gallons of water inside Missouri middle school

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — Cold temperatures may be responsible for a sprinkler system malfunction that dumped about 2,000 gallons of water inside a middle school in Fredericktown, Missouri, Tuesday morning.

The Fredericktown Fire Department responded just after 11 a.m. to a call at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, where they found sprinklers had malfunctioned. Affected areas included the library, front offices, cafetorium and front entrance.

"It could have been a lot worse," said Fredericktown School District Superintendent Chadd Starkey. "The fire department reacted very quickly, so that helped."

Starkey said floors in the school are concrete underneath carpet tiles, and the cafetorium floors are all concrete.

"It never got into anything other than the carpet tiles, and we are vacuuming the water up," Starkey said. "We've used shop vacs, and we've got a high-powered suction pump and some real big fans. We will get it dried out pretty quickly."

Fredericktown, in Madison County, is home to about 4,000 residents. The city is about 20 miles south of Farmington.

School was closed Tuesday because of weather, and Starkey said the district was already planning to cancel school again Wednesday because of road conditions.