Sprinkler malfunction dumps about 2,000 gallons of water inside Missouri middle school
Fredericktown Middle Water

Fredericktown firefighters help squeegee about 2,000 gallons of water out of Kelly A. Burlison Middle School after a sprinkler malfunction Tuesday.

 Via Fredericktown Fire Department

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — Cold temperatures may be responsible for a sprinkler system malfunction that dumped about 2,000 gallons of water inside a middle school in Fredericktown, Missouri, Tuesday morning.

The Fredericktown Fire Department responded just after 11 a.m. to a call at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, where they found sprinklers had malfunctioned. Affected areas included the library, front offices, cafetorium and front entrance.

"It could have been a lot worse," said Fredericktown School District Superintendent Chadd Starkey. "The fire department reacted very quickly, so that helped."

Starkey said floors in the school are concrete underneath carpet tiles, and the cafetorium floors are all concrete.

"It never got into anything other than the carpet tiles, and we are vacuuming the water up," Starkey said. "We've used shop vacs, and we've got a high-powered suction pump and some real big fans. We will get it dried out pretty quickly."

Fredericktown, in Madison County, is home to about 4,000 residents. The city is about 20 miles south of Farmington. 

School was closed Tuesday because of weather, and Starkey said the district was already planning to cancel school again Wednesday because of road conditions.

"This was good and bad," Starkey said. "We didn't have kids there, and we were able to clean it up. Now we have a couple of days here to get it all dried out, so that helps a little bit too."

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said at this point it can be assumed the malfunction is attributable to cold temperatures.

Temperatures have dipped into the negatives across Missouri in recent days, and a snowstorm Monday dropped about six inches of snow on Fredericktown. 

