Patients are set to receive more accurate MRIs, CT scans and other medical imaging in a deal that both upgrades technology in the SSM Health system and creates a job training program aimed at helping women and people of color prepare for jobs in health care.

Officials from SSM and Siemens Healthineers said Monday that the technology's improved accuracy will help speed up the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, such as cancer. It will also improve working conditions for technicians, said Dave Pacitti, Siemens president in the Americas.

"We're trying to streamline the process and not need repeat scans," Pacitti said.

SSM is purchasing the new imaging equipment from Siemens Healthineers. Officials would not release the purchase amount.

SSM is also working with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Inc. and Siemens to recruit and train people for radiologic technician roles. They're specifically targeting people of color and women as a way to increase equity in health care.

"The program will create a meaningful lift for underserved communities," said Jeremy Fotheringham, regional president of SSM.

According to a study from the Radiology Society of North America, there are too few diagnostic radiology trainees. The aging population — who are more likely to need imaging technology for their ailments — has risen by 34%, and the far smaller increase in diagnostic radiology trainees is not enough to keep up with the demand.

Michael McMillan, CEO and president of the Urban League, said the organization has partnered with SSM Health for decades.

Paticci said Siemens is developing the training program, and the Urban League will help recruit participants.

"It will bring a great opportunity to the St. Louis community," he said.