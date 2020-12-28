St. Ann-based Save A Lot sells 51 company-operated grocery stores in Florida

The St. Ann-based Save A Lot grocery chain is selling its 51 company-operated stores in the Tampa, Fla., market to Fresh Encounter, a Save A Lot retail partner licensee as part of its wholesale model transition, the company said Monday.
The sale of the Florida stores is part of an ongoing re-licensing program through which Save A Lot intends to transition to a wholesale model by selling more than 300 corporate-operated locations to new and existing retail partners who will continue to operate the stores under the Save A Lot name, the company said.
The discount chain known for its no-frill stores will continue to operate 21 corporate stores in the St. Louis area. Stores here will continue to be a testing ground "to develop and launch new innovations" to help its retail partners across the country as it converts 94% of its corporate stores to retail partner-owned stores.
The move comes following the "comprehensive recapitalization of the business and significant deleveraging" of Save A Lot's balance sheet in early 2020, the company said. In January, Save A Lot reduced its debt by more than $400 million under an agreement with a majority of its lenders. The agreement also included $138 million in new capital.
A month later, and as the deal was finalized, some Save A Lot grocery stores began closing around the country.
And in September, Save A Lot became one of the last grocers to add delivery and curbside pickup, services that became standard even before the coronavirus made people fearful to navigate crowded stores.
Save A Lot serves as a licensor and wholesale partner to more than 200 independent owners and operators, with 1,000 stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers.
Fresh Encounter will continue to operate the stores under the Save A Lot name.