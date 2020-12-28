St. Ann-based Save A Lot sells 51 company-operated grocery stores in Florida

The St. Ann-based Save A Lot grocery chain is selling its 51 company-operated stores in the Tampa, Fla., market to Fresh Encounter, a Save A Lot retail partner licensee as part of its wholesale model transition, the company said Monday.

The sale of the Florida stores is part of an ongoing re-licensing program through which Save A Lot intends to transition to a wholesale model by selling more than 300 corporate-operated locations to new and existing retail partners who will continue to operate the stores under the Save A Lot name, the company said.

The discount chain known for its no-frill stores will continue to operate 21 corporate stores in the St. Louis area. Stores here will continue to be a testing ground "to develop and launch new innovations" to help its retail partners across the country as it converts 94% of its corporate stores to retail partner-owned stores.