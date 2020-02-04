St. Charles boil water advisory lifted in most areas, still in place in others

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the advisory lifted for most areas.

ST. CHARLES — Officials on Wednesday lifted a boil water advisory for most of an area in St. Charles city and county affected by a water main break.

City residents living along Elm Street between Elm Point Road and North Cardinal Lane, residents on Edgewood Drive and residents on Shelburne Drive and Cole Boulevard north of Runnymede Drive are still being advised to boil water before consuming it.

The advisory, issued Tuesday, was lifted for the area north of Highway 370.

The advisory was the result of a water main break at a construction site near the Elm Point Water Treatment Plant, officials said.