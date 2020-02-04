St. Charles boil water advisory lifted in some areas, still in place in others

Updated at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday with the advisory lifted for certain areas.

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles residents living along Elm Street between Elm Point Road and North Cardinal Lane, residents on Edgewood Drive and residents on Shelburne Drive and Cole Boulevard north of Runnymede Drive are still being advised to boil water before consuming it, city officials said Wednesday. The boil water advisory issued on Tuesday was lifted for the area north of Highway 370.

The boil water advisory is the result of a water main break at a construction site near the Elm Point Water Treatment Plant, officials said.

Residents are advised to boil water for at least three minutes and then cooling it before drinking, cooking or giving it to pets. Do not use beverages or ice cubes made with tap water, and keep boiled water in the fridge for drinking. Do not use home filtered water in place of boiled water, as most home water filters won't provide "adequate protection from microorganisms," officials advised.

If cleaning minor wounds with water, use only boiled water.

