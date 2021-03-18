St. Charles County aims to give 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at Family Arena in largest one-day clinic yet

ST. CHARLES — At the Family Arena in St. Charles on Thursday, despite cold temperatures and rain, health care workers and volunteers began to administer COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of area residents.

With a goal of vaccinating 4,000 people, it was expected to be the largest one-day immunization clinic the Missouri National Guard has coordinated so far, according to a spokesman.

Sherri Brown, a resident of Weldon Spring who volunteered there Thursday, said it has been hard to watch how slowly vaccines have been distributed, especially in St. Louis.

"I felt like these big events are going to be what unclogs it," said Brown, 60.

For weeks at the Family Arena the county has been holding indoor events, which typically could provide 1,000 to 1,500 vaccinations. Moving outdoors for the first time on Thursday allowed the health department to administer a larger number of doses.