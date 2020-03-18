St. Charles County announces first coronavirus case

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A woman in her 20s is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in St. Charles County, officials announced on Wednesday.

The woman's case is travel-related, and she is being isolated in her home, county officials say. Her test was confirmed by a private lab.

There are two pending tests at the county's health department lab. Eight others have tested negative. All 10 are travel-related cases, county officials said.

The county health department is monitoring 191 residents; 17 have contacts to known COVID-19 cases.