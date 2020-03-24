St. Charles County COVID-19 total rises to 8, including gas station worker

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with comment from Circle K customer.

St. Charles County on Tuesday reported two new cases of people with COVID-19, a spokesman for the county executive said.

That brings to eight the number of cases in St. Charles County, including one death.

One of the people diagnosed with the virus is a female employee of Circle K, at 3700 Elm Street in St. Charles city. It is south of Highway 370.

The gas station and convenience store is a busy hub for people popping in for lottery tickets and coffee, or to fill up their gas tanks. Worried customers took to social media to complain and spread the word to friends to watch for symptoms.

County health officials are trying to find others who might have been exposed to the virus.

Mary Enger, a spokeswoman for County Executive Steve Ehlmann, said the store closed voluntarily. It wasn't clear how long the store would be shuttered. No one at the company's regional headquarters answered the phone Tuesday.

The store's parking lot was surrounded by yellow caution tape on Monday evening and its gas pump handles were covered as well.

Kristi Kielty, a customer who stops by three or four times a week to get drinks, gas or lottery tickets, said she is concerned.

"I have no symptoms, but I did have an anxiety attack in the middle of the night thinking about it," she told the Post-Dispatch.