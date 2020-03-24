St. Charles County COVID-19 total rises to 11, including nursing home resident and gas station worker

UPDATED at 7 p.m. Tuesday with confirmation one of the new cases is a nursing home resident

St. Charles County on Tuesday reported five new cases of people with COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the county executive said.

That brings to 11 the number of cases in St. Charles County, including one death.

The cases also include a gas station employee and a resident of a nursing home that houses elderly patients recovering from medical procedures.

Both cases in the city of St. Charles were among three new cases reported Monday by county officials. The three were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 80s. The man in his 70s is the one who died. He became the first virus-related death in St. Charles County. Officials refused to release any more information about him.

Officials have also refused to release more details about the other cases other than each person's gender and age, including five new cases reported on Tuesday: three women (one in her 20s, one in her 30s, and one in her 40s) and two men (one in his 30s, the other in his 70s).

One person diagnosed with Covid-19 is a female employee of Circle K, at 3700 Elm Street in St. Charles city. It is south of Highway 370.

The gas station and convenience store is a busy hub for people popping in for lottery tickets and coffee, or to fill up their gas tanks. Worried customers took to social media to complain and spread the word to friends to watch for symptoms. County health officials are trying to find others who might have been exposed to the virus.