St. Charles County COVID-19 total rises to 15
St. Charles County COVID-19 total rises to 15

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Wednesday with additional details on new cases.

St. Charles County on Wednesday reported four new cases of people with COVID-19, bringing to 15 the total number countywide, a spokeswoman for the county executive said.

The county has had one death, a man in his 70s.

The 15 cases include an employee at the Circle K gas station and convenience store on Elm Street and an elderly woman who lives at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Charles.

Mary Enger, a spokeswoman for County Executive Steve Ehlmann, said Wednesday that the four latest residents who have COVID-19 are a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s and two women in their 50s.

• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.

• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.

• Area events canceled or postponed

• Read the list of canceled sports events.

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county

• COVID-19 cases in the United States

• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

Concerned about COVID-19?

LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 23. Here's what we know now
Metro

LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 23. Here's what we know now

The city of St. Louis and St. Charles County reported their first deaths from the virus. Plexiglass protection is going up at some area grocery stores. Two more Creve Coeur preschool teachers test positive for COVID-19. And a prisoner in the Missouri Department of Corrections tests positive for COVID-19.

