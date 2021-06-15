St. Charles County judge seals and imposes gag order in 2019 murder case

A commonly cited reason for the closure of case records is the fear prospective jurors will research a case and learn information that would not otherwise be admissible during the trial. But outside of state courthouses, court files are already restricted. The public can see only an index of documents filed and actions taken, along with information about charges, lawyers and hearings.

Rhodes' trial is set for Aug. 9. The St. Charles County jury supervisor's office said Tuesday that juror summonses have not been mailed for any August trials.