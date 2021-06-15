St. Charles County judge seals and imposes gag order in 2019 murder case

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles County judge on Tuesday sealed from the public and imposed a gag order in a murder case of a man charged in 2019 with fatally shooting his wife in O'Fallon, Missouri.
St. Charles County Judge Deborah Alessi on Tuesday granted a request by Jamal Rhodes' public defender to make the case invisible in Case Net, Missouri's online court system, citing concerns about pretrial publicity. Alessi also granted Rhodes' request for an order "restricting pretrial statements and the dissemination of information to the media."
Rhodes, 34, is charged with murder in the May 11, 2019, killing of Catherine Rhodes, 29, in the 200 block of Casalon Parkway. Rhodes also has a conviction of domestic violence involving his wife. His attorneys declined comment, citing the judge's order.
Alessi's gag order applies to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, state's witnesses, those served by the prosecutor's office and members of Rhodes' defense team.
"This order is designed to prevent prejudicial information from being disseminated to the public, or causing same, in order to protect the defendant's right to a fair trial," Alessi's order said. "Public dissemination includes news stories (whether print, video, or audio), public postings on sites such as Facebook, and other statements made to the public."
Alessi's order excludes personal conversations.
In 2018, the Missouri Supreme Court adopted a new rule that requires judges to issue a court order if they want to restrict access to case files. The order says judges must set forth “specific written findings supporting a compelling justification to restrict access,” echoing a 2001 Supreme Court case.
A commonly cited reason for the closure of case records is the fear prospective jurors will research a case and learn information that would not otherwise be admissible during the trial. But outside of state courthouses, court files are already restricted. The public can see only an index of documents filed and actions taken, along with information about charges, lawyers and hearings.
Rhodes' trial is set for Aug. 9. The St. Charles County jury supervisor's office said Tuesday that juror summonses have not been mailed for any August trials.