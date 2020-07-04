St. Charles County man drowns Friday in Missouri River

A St. Charles County man drowned Friday while swimming in the Missouri River.
The victim was identified as Gregory J. Muller, of O'Fallon, Missouri, according to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Muller, 62, was swimming off a sandbar near mile marker 54 at around 4 p.m., when he became caught in an eddy, the report says. He was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Charles County Ambulance District personnel less than an hour later.
