St. Charles County to follow Missouri governor's plan, reopen Tuesday
Blanchette Memorial Bridge

Traffic moves across the Blanchette Bridge into St. Charles County on Oct. 25, 2012. Photo by Erik M. Lunsford, elunsford@post-dispatch.com

 Erik M. Lunsford

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — St. Charles County will reopen on Tuesday, following the statewide plan laid out by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. 

The county will lift previously issued restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, County Executive Steve Ehlmann announced Monday. 

In a Monday night release, the county cited two local testing events hosted by the state department of health. At those two locations, 1,762 St. Charles County residents were tested, and just 13, or 0.7%, came back positive. 

Though restrictions are lifted, the St. Charles County Department of Health recommends that residents continue to use caution, including practicing social distancing, wearing a mask when you're unable to social distance, and staying home and avoiding others if you feel sick. 

Though Parson's plan applies statewide, individual counties can alter reopening plans as they see fit. Some restrictions remain in place in St. Louis and St. Louis County. 

St. Charles County also followed Parson's statewide plan for phase one of reopening, which opened much of Missouri's economy on May 4. 

St. Charles County on Monday announced nine new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county's total since the beginning of the pandemic to 918, including 67 deaths. 

