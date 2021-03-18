St. Charles woman dies in Metro East crash

MADISON COUNTY — A woman from St. Charles died in a crash Monday afternoon when her car stalled on the interstate and was hit by a tractor trailer.

The 34-year-old woman, not yet identified by police, was driving a 2016 Toyota on eastbound Interstate 70, at milepost 18 in Madison County, when her car stalled. The tractor trailer did not slow down, police say, and hit her car just after 12:30 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

