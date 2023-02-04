ST. LOUIS — At least 220 Afghan refugees who’ve been stuck in Albania over the last year could finally be coming to the U.S. soon.

In an unusual move, two St. Louis resettlement officials went to Albania on Tuesday to convince refugees to request U.S. state officials relocate them in St. Louis, where they can join the more than 700 Afghan refugees already here.

“We’re here to say, ‘St. Louis welcomes them and is ready to help them build a life in our community,’” Moji Sidiqi, who oversees the local Afghan Support Program for the International Institute of St. Louis, said in an interview from Shëngjin, Albania.

The group’s trip to Albania, funded by private donations, is part of the Afghan Support Program’s goal to settle Afghan refugees here and replicate the success of Bosnian migration that reinvigorated south St. Louis neighborhoods, said Jerry Schlichter, who started the initiative. The program has helped refugees with housing and entrepreneurship grants, computer coding classes, a local Afghan-language newspaper and a soccer program for kids, among other resources.

“If we can build this critical mass of people coming to St. Louis, there will be others that will come and see that there is opportunity — obviously challenges, but also opportunity to build a life here, a career and a home,” sad Arindam Kar, immediate past chair of the board of directors of the International Institute. Kar was also a volunteer with the Institute during the Bosnian refugee resettlement process.

The visit to Albania follows through on a promise St. Louis officials made in late 2021, Kar said. The Afghan refugees in Albania are among more than 370 people covertly evacuated from Kabul in late 2021 with help from former U.S. service members led by Jason Kander, former Missouri secretary of state and an Army veteran of the war in Afghanistan. Many of the refugees were humanitarians, translators and army members who had aided U.S. military and civic agencies but could not be airlifted out in time before the Taliban takeover.

Albania agreed to host the refugees temporarily only if the U.S. resettled them, and leaders in St. Louis vouched to do so. But cuts to refugee resettlement under former President Donald Trump’s administration left agencies without the staff and resources to keep up with dual crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine, leaving most refugees in Albania stranded, Kar said.

There are signs that U.S. policy may be shifting back.

The U.S. State Department last month launched a new effort to reunify Afghan families separated while awaiting U.S. resettlement. And Julieta Noyes, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, announced Friday she will visit Afghan refugees awaiting U.S. resettlement in Albania and in Qatar.

While refugees don’t get to select exactly where they are resettled, they can request to be sent to a particular city that has resettlement agencies, like the Institute. Kar said the Institute has been promoting the Afghan Support Program to U.S. officials to encourage approval of any requests from Afghan refugees to come here. The Institute estimates it has the capacity to resettle about 1,000 more refugees.

Sidiqi, who came to the U.S. from Afghanistan as a child, and Javad Khazaeli, an immigration attorney whose family immigrated to the U.S. from Iran, are in Albania until Sunday to meet Afghan refugees and sell them on St. Louis, showing them video testimony from refugees already here and presentations from the regional business development group Greater St. Louis Inc., a backer of Schlichter’s initiative.

“St. Louis has an urgent need to grow our population, and we believe that our entire metro must stand together to welcome every new resident,” Jason Hall, Greater St. Louis CEO said in a statement.

‘You can work hard’

Mohammed Hussain Azimi’s family was granted special entry from Albania to the U.S. in July because Azimi, who had served in the Afghan National Army, needed emergency treatment for bladder cancer.

But his daughters, Zarlasht and Shamail, and their families have been stuck in Albania. They completed interviews with U.S. officials this week and hope they’ll get to come to St. Louis soon, Zarlasht Latifi, 35, said with translation by Sidiqi.

Zarlasht’s husband, Ali Rashid Latifi works eight hours, six days a week in an electronics store in Albania to provide for their son, Hassan, 3, and daughter Zahra, 1. Latifi, a former contractor supplying U.S. military allies, said he has heard other Afghans in St. Louis have found jobs, and he hopes to join them.

“If I have a chance, I will start,” Latifi, 37, said.

Azimi, 63, is now cancer-free after undergoing surgery and months of chemotherapy at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, his son Ali Azimi, 23, said.

The International Institute and Afghan Resalat community and mosque in St. Louis helped them find a home in Affton and local volunteers donated furniture, he said. His younger brother has a job at a restaurant in downtown Clayton. He is waiting on federal approval of his application for a work permit. His final semester studying for a business administration degree was cut short when they had to flee the Taliban — he hopes to find a job and pick his studies back up again.

The support the family has received in St. Louis made the family feel like they weren’t alone, Ali Azimi said.

“If you start a new life, it will be hard for three or four months. But you can work hard, you can save money,” he said.

Some of the Afghan refugees in Albania have said they were hesitant to come to St. Louis because of reports about crime, Schlichter said. The trip is also, in part, to address those kinds of concerns, he said.

“We felt it was important to explain that this is something that is being addressed and that other cities aren’t free of crime,” Schlichter said. “But we are committed to helping them get safe housing where they can feel comfortable and find work and build new lives.”