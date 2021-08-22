St. Louis Afghans pray for their loved ones in Afghanistan, march for peace

ST. LOUIS — Abdul Saboor Amin lives in St. Louis, but his parents and siblings are still back in Afghanistan. He is afraid for them, he said, now that the Taliban have wrested

control from the elected government.

“They call me crying, saying, ‘Please do something,’” Amin said. “Everybody is crying. You can’t control it ... when your country is in trouble.”

Roughly 300 people, many of them Afghan immigrants, gathered on the steps of City Hall on a sweltering Sunday afternoon to pray for their country and reject the rule of the Taliban, which claimed power in the country earlier this month.

The Taliban’s return to power has sent scores of Afghans on a desperate bid to flee the country, fearing violence. Amin said that “nobody but the Taliban” believes the claims that things will be different this time.

Moji Sidiqi, one of the organizers of the event, left Afghanistan 27 years ago. For 20 years after the fall of the Taliban, she said, Afghanistan made progress. Women were learning and working again.