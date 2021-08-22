 Skip to main content
St. Louis Afghans pray for their loved ones in Afghanistan, march for peace
0 comments

St. Louis Afghans pray for their loved ones in Afghanistan, march for peace

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Abdul Saboor Amin lives in St. Louis, but his parents and siblings are still back in Afghanistan. He is afraid for them, he said, now that the Taliban have wrested

control from the elected government.

“They call me crying, saying, ‘Please do something,’” Amin said. “Everybody is crying. You can’t control it ... when your country is in trouble.”

Roughly 300 people, many of them Afghan immigrants, gathered on the steps of City Hall on a sweltering Sunday afternoon to pray for their country and reject the rule of the Taliban, which claimed power in the country earlier this month.

The Taliban’s return to power has sent scores of Afghans on a desperate bid to flee the country, fearing violence. Amin said that “nobody but the Taliban” believes the claims that things will be different this time.

Moji Sidiqi, one of the organizers of the event, left Afghanistan 27 years ago. For 20 years after the fall of the Taliban, she said, Afghanistan made progress. Women were learning and working again.

“The Taliban invading Afghanistan is a disaster for us,” she said. “The women are terrified. They are like candy on a shelf right now. Anything could be a reality — rape, torture, public humiliation, death. Especially those who have advocated for women’s empowerment — they will be targeted. I pray for them.”

The group marched down Tucker Boulevard waving the flag of Afghanistan, which is now a sign of defiance within the country itself. They held signs advocating for Afghan lives and chanted for peace. A firefighter driving a St. Louis fire truck passed the crowd and flashed a peace sign, honking the horn.

Imam Ahmad Durrani, who heads the congregation at Masjid Abu Bakr Al Siddiq on South Grand Boulevard, held a large sign in red and green marker which read “Afghanistan is bleeding and the world is silent!”

“Our country was invaded by a group of terrorists,” Durrani said before the crowd. “They are trying to fool the world by labeling their inhuman acts as an Islamic movement. We need to establish right from wrong — Islam is a religion of peace and love and compassion.”

Local officials have said that as many as 1,000 Afghan refugees could come to St. Louis. The International Institute of St. Louis is working to provide them with resources.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News