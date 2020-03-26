You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis again drops in latest census estimates, as St. Charles, other outer counties keep gaining
St. Louis again drops in latest census estimates, as St. Charles, other outer counties keep gaining

ST. LOUIS — New 2019 population estimates show St. Louis continuing to fall back while St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln counties kept growing.

Meanwhile, the metro area’s overall population remained virtually static and its most populous county, St. Louis County, dropped by just 0.1 percent.

The latest figures, released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, show the city of St. Louis on the brink of falling below the 300,000 mark. The city population was estimated at 300,576, a drop of more than 2,800 from 2018 and down nearly 6% since 2010.

St. Charles County exceeded 400,000 for the first time, jumping to 402,022 people last year from 398,780 in 2018. The estimated increase was 3,242, or about 0.8 percent.

Further out from the region’s urban core, Lincoln County picked up an estimated 1,400 people, or about 2.4 percent, for a new total of 59,013. Warren County also increased from 2018 to 2019.

Jefferson and Franklin counties also added population.

On the Illinois side of the metro area, Monroe County was the only county logging a population gain, adding 264 people, a gain of 0.8 percent.

St. Louis County’s population total was listed at 994,205, down 1,014 from a 2018 estimate of 995,219.

Census officials listed the overall metro population at 2,803,228 people, a drop of 730 people. The St. Louis area remained the nation's 20th largest by population.

The new estimates for last year were released while the Census Bureau is carrying out its once-every-decade actual count. All persons in the United States are to be counted at their place of residence as of Wednesday (April 1).

This article will be updated

2019 POPULATION ESTIMATES

2019 population estimates for counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area show continued growth in St. Charles, Lincoln and Warren counties. The city of St. Louis continues to lose population, according to the estimates.

COUNTY 2010 population 2018 estimated population 2019 estimated population % change (2010-2019) % change (2018-2019)
St. Louis County, Mo. 998,954 995,219 994,205 -0.48% -0.10%
St. Charles County, Mo. 360,485 398,780 402,022 11.52% 0.81%
St. Louis City, Mo. 319,294 303,419 300,576 -5.86% -0.94%
Madison County, Ill. 289,282 264,026 262,966 -9.10% -0.40%
St. Clair County, Ill. 270,056 261,360 259,686 -3.84% -0.64%
Jefferson County, Mo. 218,733 224,410 225,081 2.90% 0.30%
Franklin County, Mo. 101,492 103,716 103,967 2.44% 0.24%
Lincoln County, Mo. 52,566 57,613 59,013 12.26% 2.43%
Macoupin County, Ill. 47,765 45,318 44,926 -5.94% -0.86%
Clinton County, Ill. 37,762 37,697 37,562 -0.53% -0.36%
Warren County, Mo. 32,513 34,766 35,649 9.65% 2.54%
Monroe County, Ill. 32,957 34,373 34,637 5.10% 0.77%
Jersey County, Ill. 22,985 21,795 21,733 -5.45% -0.28%
Bond County, Ill. 17,768 16,637 16,426 -7.55% -1.27%
Calhoun County, Ill. 5,089 4,829 4,739 -6.88% -1.86%

Sports