St. Louis again drops in latest census estimates, as St. Charles, other outer counties keep gaining

ST. LOUIS — New 2019 population estimates show St. Louis continuing to fall back while St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln counties kept growing.

Meanwhile, the metro area’s overall population remained virtually static and its most populous county, St. Louis County, dropped by just 0.1 percent.

The latest figures, released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, show the city of St. Louis on the brink of falling below the 300,000 mark. The city population was estimated at 300,576, a drop of more than 2,800 from 2018 and down nearly 6% since 2010.

St. Charles County exceeded 400,000 for the first time, jumping to 402,022 people last year from 398,780 in 2018. The estimated increase was 3,242, or about 0.8 percent.

Further out from the region’s urban core, Lincoln County picked up an estimated 1,400 people, or about 2.4 percent, for a new total of 59,013. Warren County also increased from 2018 to 2019.

Jefferson and Franklin counties also added population.

On the Illinois side of the metro area, Monroe County was the only county logging a population gain, adding 264 people, a gain of 0.8 percent.

St. Louis County’s population total was listed at 994,205, down 1,014 from a 2018 estimate of 995,219.