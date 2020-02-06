St. Louis aldermen to honor homeless man who rushed to aid woman hit by car

"It's not the Marriott," Carter said. "But I make do."

St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro intends to honor Carter for his actions, which Vaccaro called heroic. Carter will be recognized with a resolution at an aldermanic meeting Friday at 10 a.m.

“If somebody got hit, a lot of people would not run out into traffic trying to protect somebody and help them,” Vaccaro said.

Before she was hit, Coffey had been talking about killing herself, said Carter and others who had seen her in the area. She'd tried to break through a gate and jump off a nearby bridge, Carter said, but others had stopped her. Around 1:30 a.m., he went looking for the woman he didn't know who kept talking about wanting to die. And that's when he saw her in the road.

"I tried my best," Carter said. "A lot of people go through that intersection and don't stop at the red light ... they fly up and down here all night."

Carter is originally from Louisiana, he said, but came up to St. Louis when his father died, arriving a year ago on Valentine's Day. Circumstances quickly deteriorated for Carter — he was carjacked, he said, and then fell into homelessness.