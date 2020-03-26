You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis American announces smaller print edition, distribution changes due to COVID-19
0 comments

St. Louis American announces smaller print edition, distribution changes due to COVID-19

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Newspaper

Stock photo courtesy of 123rf.com.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis American, the city's free African-American weekly newspaper, announced changes Thursday to its business model because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The newspaper said on its website that the outbreak has prompted it to downsize its print edition by publishing "fewer pages, shorter sections and missing features."

As a result of closing businesses, churches and schools, the newspaper said it's shifting print distribution by expanding the paper's availability in more than 130 area Schnucks, Walgreens and Dierbergs stores.

The move follows decisions by the Riverfront Times to furlough news staff and the Webster-Kirkwood Times to suspend its print edition as well as those for the South County Times and the West End Word.

"Many local publications suspended their print operations as advertisers began to withdraw for the understandable reason that they are forced to cancel or postpone the events and programs that they had planned to advertise," the American said. "While we commiserate with their decisions and wish them a speedy return to print publication, our first response is to cut costs by printing fewer pages rather than to suspend print publication."

Donald Suggs, the paper's publisher and executive editor, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus

• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus

• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

• Area events canceled or postponed

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county

• Cases in Missouri by date

• Cases in the United States

• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 23. Here's what we know now
Metro

LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 23. Here's what we know now

The city of St. Louis and St. Charles County reported their first deaths from the virus. Plexiglass protection is going up at some area grocery stores. Two more Creve Coeur preschool teachers test positive for COVID-19. And a prisoner in the Missouri Department of Corrections tests positive for COVID-19.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports