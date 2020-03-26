St. Louis American announces smaller print edition, distribution changes due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis American, the city's free African-American weekly newspaper, announced changes Thursday to its business model because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The newspaper said on its website that the outbreak has prompted it to downsize its print edition by publishing "fewer pages, shorter sections and missing features."

As a result of closing businesses, churches and schools, the newspaper said it's shifting print distribution by expanding the paper's availability in more than 130 area Schnucks, Walgreens and Dierbergs stores.

The move follows decisions by the Riverfront Times to furlough news staff and the Webster-Kirkwood Times to suspend its print edition as well as those for the South County Times and the West End Word.

"Many local publications suspended their print operations as advertisers began to withdraw for the understandable reason that they are forced to cancel or postpone the events and programs that they had planned to advertise," the American said. "While we commiserate with their decisions and wish them a speedy return to print publication, our first response is to cut costs by printing fewer pages rather than to suspend print publication."