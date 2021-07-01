St. Louis American wins best in Black press award

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis American won the top prize and nine other awards at the 2021 Messenger Awards, put on by the National Newspaper Publishers Association to recognize the country's best Black-owned newspapers.

The award ceremony was held June 22 and the American won the John Russworm Pinnacle Award, given to the country's best Black newspaper. It was the 14th time the American has received the distinction since 1995.

"We couldn’t be more proud. We don’t take these awards lightly," said Donald Suggs, publisher and executive editor of the American. "These accolades from industry professionals are a testament to the consistent, professional work we strive to provide for our community."

The American also won first prize in categories that include faith and religion, business, sports, and video campaign. The paper earned a second prize in three other categories.

The National Newspaper Publishers Association is the trade group for over 200 Black-owned newspapers across the country. The American has been published in St. Louis since 1928 and is the oldest continuously published weekly newspaper in the city.

