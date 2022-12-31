St. Louis Archbishop calls former Pope Benedict an inspiration to Catholics

St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski called the “immense contributions” of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI an inspiration to the stewardship of the Catholic Church.

The Pope Emeritus died Saturday. He was 95.

The former pontiff confronted secularism across the globe, “humbly and selflessly” dedicated his life to sharing his faith, and served as a priest for over 70 years, Rozanski wrote in a statement released after news of Benedict’s death.

Benedict served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, when he became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the position rather than hold office for life.

“As we reflect on his life during this blessed Christmas season, I pray that we may all be guided by his example and walk closer to Christ in our own lives,” Rozanski wrote. “We do this because, as Pope Benedict has so simply stated, ‘when we give ourselves to Him, we receive a hundredfold in return.’”