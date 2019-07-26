ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis on Friday released the names of 64 clergy members with substantiated abuse allegations against them, following a monthslong internal review of diocesan records.
“It will be painful for all of us to see the names of clergy accused of behavior we can barely allow ourselves to imagine,” Archbishop Robert Carlson said in a prepared statement to his flock. “But publishing their names is the right thing to do.”
The list stems from a review of allegations dating to the 1950s, a time frame that reflects the current geographic footprint of the archdiocese in eastern Missouri, which includes 500,000 people in St. Louis and ten surrounding counties.
None of the priests are currently serving in the ministry, the archdiocese said. At least 34 of those named on the list are dead; of those, 12 were first accused of abuse after they had died.
The long-awaited announcement comes amid renewed focus on the sex abuse scandal in the Roman Catholic Church following an explosive Pennsylvania grand jury report in August that documented decades of abuses and cover-ups involving hundreds of priests.
Several Catholic institutions across the country published lists of credibly accused priests following the grand jury report, including the dioceses of Belleville, Jefferson City, and the St. Louis-based Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced in September that it would release a similar list after conducting an internal review. Carlson invited then-Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley to review the Archdiocese records as part of a statewide investigation into allegations as clergy sex crimes. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has yet to release substantial findings from the investigation, but the archdiocese said the state review was ongoing.
Carlson hired former FBI and police investigators to review diocesan records and compile a list of credibly accused priests, with the aim of making the list public once the archdiocese is sure it is thorough and accurate. He recently said he wouldn't see the investigators’ work until the findings were reviewed by a committee of lay people.
The list published Friday is being shared with Schmitt’s office, the archdiocese said. The archdiocese said it will work with state officials "to ensure that any new information regarding allegations of sexual abuse of minors by clergy is considered and handled appropriately."
“I strongly encourage anyone who has yet to share their story of abuse to please come forward to the local and state authorities,” Carlson said.
While other Catholic institutions’ lists have included more information about abuse abuse allegations against their clergy, the list released by the archdiocese does not include those details.
“We are thinking about the victims in each of these cases and trying to be respectful of their privacy and emotions around this difficult issue,” said archdiocese spokesman Peter Frangie. “We thought this would be the best way forward.”
Survivors of clergy sex abuse, advocates and watchdog groups have compiled their own lists of credibly accused clergy over the years, including a national list maintained by Bishop Accountability. Legal settlements and trials have forced disclosures in a number of dioceses across the country.
Advocates have long called for the archdiocese’s accounting of credibly accused clergy, particularly since the archdiocese was court-ordered in 2014 to turn over a matrix of 240 complaints against 115 priests and other church employees as part of a lawsuit filed by an alleged victim of the since-defrocked Rev. Joseph Ross.
Frangie said the matrix included unsubstantiated complaints.
In addition to being posted online, the list released Friday was also published in a special edition of the archdiocesan newspaper, the St. Louis Review, which is being distributed to more than 150,000 Catholic households in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, regardless of whether that household has a subscription.
The list of priests with credible allegations of abuse is poised to influence Carlson’s legacy.
Carlson, leader of the largest faith group in the region, turned 75 in June, mandatory retirement age for Roman Catholic bishops. While Pope Francis was notified, it’s unclear when Carlson will be replaced in St. Louis.