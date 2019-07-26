Subscribe for 99¢
Cathedral Basilica

Detail of the Cathedral Basilica on Lindell Boulevard (Post-Dispatch)

ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis on Friday released the names of 64 clergy members with substantiated abuse allegations against them, following a monthslong internal review of diocesan records. 

“It will be painful for all of us to see the names of clergy accused of behavior we can barely allow ourselves to imagine,” Archbishop Robert Carlson said in a prepared statement to his flock. “But publishing their names is the right thing to do.”

The list stems from a review of allegations dating to the 1950s, a time frame that reflects the current geographic footprint of the archdiocese in eastern Missouri, which includes 500,000 people in St. Louis and ten surrounding counties. 

None of the priests are currently serving in the ministry, the archdiocese said. At least 34 of those named on the list are dead; of those, 12 were first accused of abuse after they had died. 

The long-awaited announcement comes amid renewed focus on the sex abuse scandal in the Roman Catholic Church following an explosive Pennsylvania grand jury report in August that documented decades of abuses and cover-ups involving hundreds of priests. 

Several Catholic institutions across the country published lists of credibly accused priests following the grand jury report, including the dioceses of Belleville, Jefferson City, and the St. Louis-based Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province. 

The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced in September that it would release a similar list after conducting an internal review. Carlson invited then-Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley to review the Archdiocese records as part of a statewide investigation into allegations as clergy sex crimes. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has yet to release substantial findings from the investigation, but the archdiocese said the state review was ongoing. 

Carlson hired former FBI and police investigators to review diocesan records and compile a list of credibly accused priests, with the aim of making the list public once the archdiocese is sure it is thorough and accurate. He recently said he wouldn't see the investigators’ work until the findings were reviewed by a committee of lay people. 

The list published Friday is being shared with Schmitt’s office, the archdiocese said. The archdiocese said it will work with state officials "to ensure that any new information regarding allegations of sexual abuse of minors by clergy is considered and handled appropriately."

“I strongly encourage anyone who has yet to share their story of abuse to please come forward to the local and state authorities,” Carlson said. 

While other Catholic institutions’ lists have included more information about abuse abuse allegations against their clergy, the list released by the archdiocese does not include those details. 

“We are thinking about the victims in each of these cases and trying to be respectful of their privacy and emotions around this difficult issue,” said archdiocese spokesman Peter Frangie. “We thought this would be the best way forward.” 

Survivors of clergy sex abuse, advocates and watchdog groups have compiled their own lists of credibly accused clergy over the years, including a national list maintained by Bishop Accountability. Legal settlements and trials have forced disclosures in a number of dioceses across the country.

Advocates have long called for the archdiocese’s accounting of credibly accused clergy, particularly since the archdiocese was court-ordered in 2014 to turn over a matrix of 240 complaints against 115 priests and other church employees as part of a lawsuit filed by an alleged victim of the since-defrocked Rev. Joseph Ross.

Frangie said the matrix included unsubstantiated complaints. 

In addition to being posted online, the list released Friday was also published in a special edition of the archdiocesan newspaper, the St. Louis Review, which is being distributed to more than 150,000 Catholic households in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, regardless of whether that household has a subscription.

The list of priests with credible allegations of abuse is poised to influence Carlson’s legacy.

Carlson, leader of the largest faith group in the region, turned 75 in June, mandatory retirement age for Roman Catholic bishops. While Pope Francis was notified, it’s unclear when Carlson will be replaced in St. Louis.

Clergy with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor

NAME YEAR OF ORDINATION DATE OF DEATH STATUS
Robert H. Babka 1968 2013 Removed from ministry; deceased
Dcn. Carl Beckman 1986 Removed from ministry
James A. Beine 1967 Removed from ministry; laicized
Don G. Brinkman 1967 Removed from ministry
John R. Campbell 1958 Removed from ministry
Michael A. Campbell 1979 Removed from ministry
Norman H. Christian 1961 2004 Removed from ministry; deceased
Thomas T. Cooper 1955 2003 Removed from ministry; deceased
Hubert E. Creason 1958 2006 Removed from ministry; deceased
Alfred J. Fitzgerald 1966 Removed from ministry
James A. Funke 1974 1993 Removed from ministry; deceased
John J. Ghio 1980 Removed from ministry
Glennon J. Goellner 1950 2007 Removed from ministry; deceased
Thomas J. Graham 1960 Removed from ministry;
James L. Gummersbach 1954 2014 Removed from ministry; deceased
Donald H. Heck 1963 2015 Removed from ministry; deceased
Kevin F. Hederman 1975 Removed from ministry
Vincent A. Heier 1977 Removed from ministry; retired
Bernard Huhn 1952 2000 Ministry restricted; deceased
Dcn. Fred Hummel 1986 Removed from ministry; laicized
Robert F. Johnston 1962 Removed from ministry;
John J. Kaske 1956 Removed from ministry; laicized
William A. Kelley 1977 2013 Removed from ministry; deceased
Marvin C. Kopff 1963 2006 Removed from ministry; deceased
Bryan M. Kuchar 1993 Removed from ministry; laicized
Joseph P. Lessard 1952 2014 Removed from ministry; deceased
Alexander W. Lippert 1956 2000 Removed from ministry; deceased
Michael McGrath 1974 Removed from ministry; laicized
Aloysius J. Marschner 1936 2004 Ministry restricted; deceased
Dennis J. McClintock 1973 Removed from ministry; laicized
Russell Obmann 1951 2000 Removed from ministry; deceased
Joseph M. O'Brien 1957 2012 Removed from ministry; deceased
James J. Pavlik 1963 2015 Removed from ministry; deceased
Albert A. Rehme 1956 2012 Removed from ministry; deceased
Joseph D. Ross 1969 Removed from ministry; laicized
Lawrence C. Schierhoff 1952 2008 Removed from ministry; laicized
Michael L. Seidel 1987 Removed from ministry; laicized
Donald J. Straub 1975 Removed from ministry; laicized
Michael W. Toohey 1967 Removed from ministry; laicized
Leroy Valentine 1977 Removed from ministry
Keith M. Westrich 1981 Removed from ministry
Gary P. Wolken 1993 Removed from ministry; laicized
Robert J. Yim 1974 Removed from ministry; laicized
Dennis B. Zacheis 1975 Removed from ministry

Clergy with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, first allegation made after clergy death

NAME YEAR OF ORDINATION DATE OF DEATH STATUS
Francis Blasé 1941 1977 Deceased
Albert Bockelmann 1939 1975 Deceased
Maurice Byrne 1943 1993 Deceased
Walter Craig 1923 1971 Deceased
George W. Galovich 1971 2012 Deceased
Louis Kertz 1948 1985 Deceased
James McLain 1957 1998 Deceased
Roger McDonough 1965 1985 Deceased
Bernard O'Flynn 1917 1981 Deceased
William Poepperling 1934 1983 Deceased
John Wieberg 1918 1963 Deceased
Ralph Zimmer 1943 1981 Deceased

Clergy from other dioceses who have substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor

NAME YEAR OF ORDINATION DATE OF DEATH STATUS
Romano J. Ferraro 1960 Removed from ministry; laicized
Victor A. Frobas 1966 1993 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
Frederick Lenczycki 1972 Removed from ministry; laicized
Kenneth J. Roberts 1966 2018 Removed from ministry; deceased
James F. Stauber 1959 2010 Removed from ministry; deceased

Clergy with substantiated allegations of possession of child pornography

NAME YEAR OF ORDINATION YEAR OF DEATH STATUS Unknown field 1
James P. Grady 1977 Removed from ministry; laicized
John P. Hess 1983 Removed from ministry
William F. Vatterott 2003 Removed from ministry; laicized

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

