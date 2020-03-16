St. Louis archdiocese suspends all public Catholic Masses

In a sweeping move affecting hundreds of thousands of Catholics in the St. Louis area, Archbishop Robert J. Carlson on Monday immediately suspended all public Masses in the archdiocese.
The move comes in the wake of government orders banning gatherings of 50 or more people, as well as overall community steps taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"This decision from Archbishop Carlson follows many conversations with his advisory team, and health and government officials," the Archdiocese of St. Louis said in a statement.
The archdiocese said it plans to resume Masses beginning April 6, but that date is subject to revision at a later date.
Carlson's office recommended that parishioners check to see if their parishes offer live-streaming of Masses. Also, the archdiocese's communications office will share live-stream Mass times on its social media accounts.
The statement also said that churches will remain open for prayer and confessions, and that communion may be distributed outside of Mass at times determined by the pastor.
"Parish priests will make the decisions regarding available times for prayer and sacraments," the statement said.
Also, decisions to continue with baptisms, weddings and funerals will be made at the parish level, "with the understanding that the celebration of these sacraments are to include only immediate family members."
The archdiocese also has ordered that its schools be closed, beginning Wednesday. The closings will be in effect until at least April 3.
Along with more than 500,000 Catholics, the archdiocese oversees 180 parishes and more than 125 schools.
The archdiocese's decision to suspend public Masses blunts any legal problems that may have been caused by the recent action of five local governments.
St. Louis city and four surrounding counties have issued orders than ban gatherings of 50 or more people, and four of the five leaders maintained that such a ban applied to churches.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city will operate on the basis that churches are obliged to follow the order, but conceded "maybe there will be a (legal) challenge."
Various government orders in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak have restricted the number of people who can gather in one place, but there had been confusion as to whether those orders applied to religious services.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern agreed that the ban applied to church services, though Ehlmann and Krewson had conceded that the orders could result in a legal challenge.
Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler disagreed. "I don't think we can throw the Constitution out the window. I'm of the opinion that we can't tell churches what to do," he said.
But he agreed with his political peers that churches likely won't pose a problem. "They're uniformly cooperative, helpful on this," he said.
The Rev. Matthew C. Harrison, president of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, said in a statement, "We are encouraging our pastors and people to follow civil authorities" and acknowledged that "government has a responsibility to protect its citizenry."
The synod represents 108 churches in the metropolitan area.
Harrison said some churches are planning to have multiple services during the week, with no more than 50 attending.