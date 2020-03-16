St. Louis archdiocese suspends all public Catholic Masses

In a sweeping move affecting hundreds of thousands of Catholics in the St. Louis area, Archbishop Robert J. Carlson on Monday immediately suspended all public Masses in the archdiocese.

The move comes in the wake of government orders banning gatherings of 50 or more people, as well as overall community steps taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"This decision from Archbishop Carlson follows many conversations with his advisory team, and health and government officials," the Archdiocese of St. Louis said in a statement.

The archdiocese said it plans to resume Masses beginning April 6, but that date is subject to revision at a later date.

Carlson's office recommended that parishioners check to see if their parishes offer live-streaming of Masses. Also, the archdiocese's communications office will share live-stream Mass times on its social media accounts.

The statement also said that churches will remain open for prayer and confessions, and that communion may be distributed outside of Mass at times determined by the pastor.

"Parish priests will make the decisions regarding available times for prayer and sacraments," the statement said.

Also, decisions to continue with baptisms, weddings and funerals will be made at the parish level, "with the understanding that the celebration of these sacraments are to include only immediate family members."

The archdiocese also has ordered that its schools be closed, beginning Wednesday. The closings will be in effect until at least April 3.