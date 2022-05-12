St. Louis architect Obata to be remembered at public memorial service

ST. LOUIS — A public memorial service will take place on Saturday for the founder of an internationally acclaimed St. Louis-based architecture firm.

Gyo Obata, who died March 8 at 99, will be remembered at 1 p.m. at one of the iconic buildings that he designed, the Abbey Church at St. Louis Priory School, 500 South Mason Road, Creve Coeur. The service was announced in a statement from HOK, the design firm for which Obata was a founding partner.

The service will also be livestreamed, HOK's statement said.

Among Obata's many St. Louis buildings are the St. Louis Zoo's Living World building, the James S. McDonnell Planetarium at the St. Louis Science Center and Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse.

Nationally, he’s recognized for his design of one of the most visited museums in the country, The National Air and Space Museum, which he designed for the Smithsonian Institution. He also designed the King Khaled International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

He received a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame in 1992.

