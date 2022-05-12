 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis architect Obata to be remembered at public memorial service

  • 0
Gyo Obata remembers the Japanese internment of WWII

Architect Gyo Obata poses for a photo on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in the living room of his Ladue home. Obata avoided the mandatory internment for Japanese-Americans during WWII when he was accepted to Washington University. It is the 75th anniversary of the signing of the order for Japanese internment. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

ST. LOUIS — A public memorial service will take place on Saturday for the founder of an internationally acclaimed St. Louis-based architecture firm.

Gyo Obata, who died March 8 at 99, will be remembered at 1 p.m. at one of the iconic buildings that he designed, the Abbey Church at St. Louis Priory School, 500 South Mason Road, Creve Coeur. The service was announced in a statement from HOK, the design firm for which Obata was a founding partner. 

The service will also be livestreamed, HOK's statement said.

Among Obata's many St. Louis buildings are the St. Louis Zoo's Living World building, the James S. McDonnell Planetarium at the St. Louis Science Center and Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse. 

Nationally, he’s recognized for his design of one of the most visited museums in the country, The National Air and Space Museum, which he designed for the Smithsonian Institution. He also designed the King Khaled International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

People are also reading…

He received a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame in 1992.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News