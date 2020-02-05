St. Louis area braces for sleet and snow

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service calls for sleet, snow and frigid temperatures for the St. Louis area Wednesday.

A mix of snow and sleet is expected to begin arriving in the St. Louis metro area between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday as the chances of sleet and snow mount and the high temperature caps at a chilly 32 degrees. Weather service meteorologist Jared Maples said snow accumulation will vary widely, but some places could see up to 3 inches.

"Further northwest of (St. Louis), in St. Charles County, they could see a mixture of sleet and snow, and the area to the southeast could see more sleet and freezing rain,” Maples said. “It’s going to definitely turn into a mess (Wednesday) afternoon.”

Precipitation is expected to fall most heavily between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Maples said.

“When you get up in the morning, things will be fine,” he said, “but for those who do decide to go into work or school, they should be aware that the drive home could be quite treacherous.”