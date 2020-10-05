St. Louis-area COVID-19 hospitalizations decline slightly

ST. LOUIS — Hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the St. Louis area dipped slightly over the weekend, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said on Monday.

The task force reported 20 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 on Saturday. The seven-day moving average was 33, down from 39 on Friday. The task force data lags by two days, and includes patient numbers from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital facilities in the metro area.

"We have seen some swings in our numbers within the past week, but hopefully we will continue to see that trend continue to go down," said Dr. Alex Garza, who leads the task force.

Missouri reported on Monday 987 new cases of COVID-19, well below the state's seven-day average of 1,449. Missouri has now recorded 133,418 total cases. It also added one more death on Monday.

Illinois reported 1,853 new cases of COVID-19, a bit below the state's 1,965 weekly average; Illinois has reported 303,394 cases. It added 14 more deaths on Monday.

