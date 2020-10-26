St. Louis area health care workers warn of rising COVID-19 infections: 'We are scared of what's coming'

Jennifer Duffey, whose mother died of COVID-19 in September, pleaded tearfully with residents to wear masks, and to speak up when they see others without them.

"I don't understand why it is so hard to sacrifice, to wear a mask, if it can save somebody else like my mother," Duffey said. "Our ask of you is to please wear a mask, and be careful … be patient with the sacrifices we all have to make."

Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC chief clinical officer, said Monday that the case numbers in the region have continued to rise, and hospitalization and ICU numbers tend to follow that trend by two to three weeks.

"So we already know by looking, we're not going to be seeing relief for at least a couple of weeks," Dunagan said.

Dunagan said local hospitals have largely been receiving patient transfers from hospitals across Missouri, but some patients are coming from southern Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

There have been days when Barnes-Jewish Hospital has been unable to take patient transfers, Dunagan said, and there has been some pulling back of elective care. He added that, based on the regional case numbers, there is a chance that elective care will be restricted further.