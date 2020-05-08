St. Louis-area Missouri hospitals set to receive $82 million to offset coronavirus impact

St. Louis-area Missouri hospitals are set to receive more than $82 million to offset impacts of the coronavirus epidemic.

In St. Louis, Barnes-Jewish is set to receive $24.7 million; Mercy Hospital will receive $18 million; SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis will receive $14.4 million; SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis in Bridgeton will receive $12.9 million; and Christian Hospital will receive $12.4 million

In all, the Department of Health and Human Services is distributing $12 billion to hospitals across the U.S. that treated 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10.

The funds are part of the CARES Act, The Paycheck Protection Program and the Health Care Enhancement Act.

