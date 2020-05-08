St. Louis-area Missouri hospitals set to receive $82 million to offset coronavirus impact
0 comments

St. Louis-area Missouri hospitals set to receive $82 million to offset coronavirus impact

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.

St. Louis-area Missouri hospitals are set to receive more than $82 million to offset impacts of the coronavirus epidemic.

In St. Louis, Barnes-Jewish is set to receive $24.7 million; Mercy Hospital will receive $18 million; SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis will receive $14.4 million; SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis in Bridgeton will receive $12.9 million; and Christian Hospital will receive $12.4 million

In all, the Department of Health and Human Services is distributing $12 billion to hospitals across the U.S. that treated 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10.

The funds are part of the CARES Act, The Paycheck Protection Program and the Health Care Enhancement Act. 

To view the full list of disbursements, visit here.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports