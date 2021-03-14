St. Louis area residents hold rally on Cherokee Street to raise awareness about crisis in Ethiopia

ST. LOUIS — A group of St. Louis-area residents held a demonstration on Cherokee Street on Sunday to raise awareness about the crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Biede-Tsion Fesseha, one of the organizers, said he wanted to raise funds for nonprofit efforts that provide medical care in the region, bring awareness, and call on Ethiopia's leaders to withdraw the military presence from Tigray.

"We have a tight-knit community here. A lot of us have lived here all our lives, in St. Louis, and we just want to show people that we are standing in solidarity with the people that don't have a voice," Fesseha said.

Late last year Ethiopia's federal army ousted the Tigray region's former ruling party from its capital. In the wake of the conflict, thousands have died and hundreds of thousands have been displaced, according to a recent report from Reuters. There are shortages of food, water and medicine in the region, which is home to more than 5 million people.

Fesseha said that the event wasn't held by any one organization, but by St. Louis-area residents who are originally from Ethiopia and wanted to bring attention to the issue.

"None of us have ever rallied before for anything," Fesseha said. "It's generally a peaceful region, for all these years."

