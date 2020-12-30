St. Louis area roads likely to have a mix of sleet and rain on New Year's Eve

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area residents on Wednesday saw a mix of snow flurries and rain, and they can expect more of the same the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Reports of snow flurries in the city stopped in the late afternoon Wednesday, but areas south of St. Louis, such as Farmington, saw flurries until about 4:30 p.m. The snow did not accumulate.

"As a band of rain moved out of the area, it kind of ended with sleet and snow," said Matt Britt, meteorologist the National Weather Service.

Rain continued into the late afternoon in areas east of St. Louis, such as near Scott Air Force Base, Britt said.

Drivers across the region can expect slippery conditions on New Year's Eve, with a mix of sleet and freezing rain, Britt said.

The National Weather Service predicts a high of 37 degrees and a low of 31 degrees on New Year's Eve.

