Ben Siegfried, a trainer for the XFL who worked with the St. Louis Battlehawks, died Thursday evening in Arlington, Texas. He was 22.

The XFL, the Battlehawks and the Washington Defenders, with whom he also worked, announced the death Friday on Twitter.

A cause of death was not released.

Siegfried “was an integral part of preparing our Battlehawks and Defenders for the season. His infectious smile in the locker room and passion for his work will be deeply missed by all the players and staff who had the opportunity to work with him,” the statement said.

Siegfried was a graduate student in athletic training at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, who was doing clinical training with the XFL, according to the college.

The XFL will honor his memory at the Battlehawks’ first home game against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center at 3 p.m. Sunday and also at the Defenders’ game against the Vegas Vipers.