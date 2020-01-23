St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington shares pre-game rituals, advice in visit to middle school

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington never missed a day of school growing up in Ontario, Canada.

Even in snowstorms when there would be five or six kids in school, Binnington was always among them.

The St. Louis Blues all-star goalie encouraged students at Long Middle School to stay focused and work hard in a visit Thursday ahead of the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis.

During a question-and-answer period with the students, Binnington also said his favorite movie is the 1977 hockey comedy "Slap Shot." He said his pre-game ritual involves juggling and skipping to stay loose.

"Being a goalie takes a lot of focus," Binnington said. "I just put my head down and work and work."

When asked how the game has changed since he was a kid, Binnington said, "The sticks are a lot better and their shots are a lot harder."

Seventh grader Dachelle Miller, 12, got a signed souvenir hockey stick from Binnington for successfully answering a trivia question.

"I was nervous," she said. "I never met a hockey player before."