St. Louis breaks record high on a sunny Super Bowl Sunday

Murray the groundhog chose not to take sides when it came to predicting the Super Bowl winner on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Alton, Ill. Murray (a she) saw her shadow, but she wasn't hungry and wouldn't go to the two bowls of food — one marked with the San Francisco 49er's logo and the other marked with the Kansas City Chiefs logo. She was only interested in drinking water and finding a place to hide. Murray came from the Treehouse Wildlife Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Murray the groundhog chose not to take sides when it came to predicting the Super Bowl winner on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Alton, Ill. Murray (a she) saw her shadow, but she wasn't hungry and wouldn't go to the two bowls of food — one marked with the San Francisco 49er's logo and the other marked with the Kansas City Chiefs logo. She was only interested in drinking water and finding a place to hide. Murray came from the Treehouse Wildlife Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Murray the groundhog chose not to take sides when it came to predicting the Super Bowl winner on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Alton, Ill. Murray (a she) saw her shadow, but she wasn't hungry and wouldn't go to the two bowls of food — one marked with the San Francisco 49er's logo and the other marked with the Kansas City Chiefs logo. She was only interested in drinking water and finding a place to hide. Murray came from the Treehouse Wildlife Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Murray the groundhog chose not to take sides when it came to predicting the Super Bowl winner on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Alton, Ill. Murray (a she) saw her shadow, but she wasn't hungry and wouldn't go to the two bowls of food — one marked with the San Francisco 49er's logo and the other marked with the Kansas City Chiefs logo. She was only interested in drinking water and finding a place to hide. Murray came from the Treehouse Wildlife Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — Hours before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday, St. Louis broke the record high temperature at a sunny 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The last record high on Feb. 2 was in 2016, when temperatures reached 66 degrees.
"That's the high so far," National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Carney said at about 2:30 p.m. "We still have at least an hour or two where it could probably get a little bit warmer."
Monday's high is expected to hit the mid-60s — slightly cooler due to cloud cover, Carney said. A cold front will roll in on Monday evening, and Tuesday will see the high chill down to the mid-40s with a chance of rain.
By midweek, St. Louis can expect a moderate chance of snow, with highs in the mid-30s on Wednesday and Thursday.
In Pennsylvania today, Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring.
Don't put too much stock into that prediction, though. In the past decade, Phil has predicted a longer winter seven times and an early spring three times. He was right about 40% of the time, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which says the groundhog shows "no predictive skill."
In Alton, Murray the groundhog did she her shadow, predicting continued winter weather.