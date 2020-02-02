St. Louis breaks record high on a sunny Super Bowl Sunday

ST. LOUIS — Hours before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday, St. Louis broke the record high temperature at a sunny 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The last record high on Feb. 2 was in 2016, when temperatures reached 66 degrees.

"That's the high so far," National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Carney said at about 2:30 p.m. "We still have at least an hour or two where it could probably get a little bit warmer."

Monday's high is expected to hit the mid-60s — slightly cooler due to cloud cover, Carney said. A cold front will roll in on Monday evening, and Tuesday will see the high chill down to the mid-40s with a chance of rain.

By midweek, St. Louis can expect a moderate chance of snow, with highs in the mid-30s on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Pennsylvania today, Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring.

Don't put too much stock into that prediction, though. In the past decade, Phil has predicted a longer winter seven times and an early spring three times. He was right about 40% of the time, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which says the groundhog shows "no predictive skill."