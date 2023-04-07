JENNINGS — The New Northside Missionary Baptist Church here reverberated with the sounds of gospel music from an electric organ, bass and drums as about 180 people gathered for worship on a recent Sunday. Grandparents walked grandkids into the pews hand in hand. Friends greeted each other with hugs.

Loud, joyous voices sang out in unison. About half the pews were filled.

The Rev. Rodrick Burton, senior pastor at the historic Black Baptist church, spoke of God's desire for people to gather together. The sermon was part of the church's Fellowship Day, a decades-old tradition of inviting congregants to bring friends and family to worship and share a meal.

The message resonated with the church, where weekly in-person attendance has slowly rebounded since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered its doors three years ago.

"It’s been a process, but we’ve come a long way," said Richard Prymer, 67, of Florissant, who along with his wife, Annie, were among several congregants who wore masks.

New Northside, like most other houses of worship, closed for months when the virus surged, opening only with capacity limits and strict health precautions. In the past year, the church has settled into a new normal. Where the church used to see about 300 people for regular weekly services, they now get 200 at most, Burton said.

"People are not coming back in person in the numbers that they used to," said Burton.

The percentage of U.S. adults who say they attend religious services at least once a month is 3 percentage points lower than it was before COVID, dropping to 30% in 2022 from 33% in 2019, according to a Pew Research Center report released March 28. Pew reported a 6 percentage point drop among Christians and 3 percentage point drop among Jews, but did not analyze patterns for other faiths because of sample size limitations.

Religious participation and weekly church attendance have been on the decline for years in the U.S. And after initially rebounding from historic lows in 2020, weekly attendance has plateaued. That, church leaders say, can lead to fewer volunteers and donations that keep smaller houses of worship viable.

But there is a silver lining. While 20% of those surveyed by Pew said they attend worship in person less often than before the pandemic, 15% say they participate more often — by tuning in online.

"When you add it together, we have more people overall worshipping one way or another than we did pre-COVID," said Matt Miofsky, lead pastor of The Gathering, a United Methodist church founded in 2015 that has three campuses across the St. Louis area and an online presence that includes a dedicated podcast and regular mini-sermons on social media.

The church has seen newcomers who, after the pandemic, sought religious guidance and found it first online, then later in person, Miofsky said.

"The isolation, the loneliness, the struggle, had some people turn to the church for the first time. A lot of the new people we’ve reached are younger, more diverse and less experienced with church than at any time in our history."

In-person declines, virtual rises

Various denominations in the St. Louis area have seen dips in in-person attendance since the pandemic.

Catholic Mass attendance lagged last year in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, where a plan to consolidate parishes among a dwindling number of registered Catholics and priests has been well publicized. In 2022, an average of 27% of pews were occupied during weekend Mass across the St. Louis area, according to parish records. In 2019, that number was 35%.

The same was true for the Southern Baptist Convention, which last year reported a nationwide decline in average in-person weekly attendance of 18.7%, down from 4.4 million people in 2020 to 3.6 million in 2021, according to an annual report released last May.

Attendance is about 80% what it was before COVID-19 at the 5,800 Lutheran churches across the U.S. and Canada, said Mike Behr, a spokesman for the Kirkwood-based Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

The Gathering sees about 1,250 in-person worshipers each week, down from 1,600 before the pandemic, Miofsky said. But virtual sermons get another 1,000 views online, he said.

Many churches had some kind of online presence before their doors were closed in 2020, but it became a necessity during the pandemic, Burton said.

"The general consensus in the faith community is that if you’re going to be viable, you have to meet people in person and online," he said.

Virtual services are especially useful for elderly members, who remain at the highest risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19.

But faith leaders say the online presence also allows them to appeal to young people and new faithful without a geographical limit, including people seeking mental health and even welfare support after the pandemic.

Churches meeting those needs are seeing the best rebound in attendance, said the Rev. Linden Bowie, president of the Missouri Missionary Baptist Convention and pastor of Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church in Riverview.

"If their focus has kept up with the changing world we’re living in, then those churches are doing well, but if the church is going back to business as usual, those churches may not be coming back," Bowie said.

At Congregation Temple Israel in Creve Coeur, attendance has largely returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, said Rabbi Amy Feder, who also serves as president of the St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association. But they, too, have seen an increasing number of attendees joining services virtually.

"I see those people out in the street and they say, 'Oh, I’ve been seeing you every Friday night' and I’ll be like, 'Oh didn't know," Feder said.

'Taking some time'

Back at New Northside, Annie Prymer, who attended worship with her husband, Richard, on Fellowship Day, said the couple's college-aged kids, who live out of town, often tune in to services virtually. But being there with her church family "is just a different vibe," she said.

"When you walk into the church you feel the fellowship," said Prymer, 64.

James Stringfellow, 70, of St. Louis, said his aunt is one of several older adults who have not come back to New Northside in person, but she still donates and tunes in virtually. Burton and other church leaders visit her at her home.

"They’re still part of the church family," said Stringfellow, who has been attending New Northside for nearly 50 years.

On Fellowship Day, Burton's church welcomed several new members to be baptized that day. The slight decline in in-person attendance, he said, just means faith leaders "have more work to do."

"Christian scripture says: Don’t forsake the assembly of yourselves," Burton said. "I think people are going to come back. It’s just taking some time."